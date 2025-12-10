BREAKING: Burkina Faso Releases 11 Nigerian Military Officers After ‘Unauthorised’ C-130 Landing Amid AES–Nigeria Tensions

Burkina Faso has released eleven Nigerian military officers detained after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130 transport aircraft made what local authorities described as an unauthorised landing in the western city of Bobo-Dioulasso on Monday. The incident has further sharpened diplomatic tensions between Abuja and the military-led governments of the Sahel.

According to our sources, the officers — two crew members and nine military passengers — were allowed to return home after Burkinabè authorities completed preliminary checks. The aircraft’s unexpected arrival triggered suspicion that the personnel might be linked to Nigeria’s involvement in attempts to counter coup threats in Benin.

The Nigerian government described the stop as a technical emergency landing, claiming the aircraft diverted while en route to Portugal due to a fault. But Burkinabè officials countered this narrative, saying the NAF plane violated national procedures by entering airspace without prior authorisation.

Territorial Administration Minister Emile Zerbo said the aircraft’s sudden appearance prompted an immediate security response.

“The aircraft flew into Burkina Faso without clearance,” he stated, adding that defence and intelligence units responded rapidly in line with national protocol.

On Monday night, the military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger — united under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) — issued a strongly worded statement condemning the incident as a “violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states.”

The AES described Nigeria’s action as an “unfriendly act” and announced that its air forces had been placed on maximum alert, with orders to neutralise any aircraft that entered AES-controlled airspace without authorisation.

Despite the harsh rhetoric, Burkinabè security officials later told the BBC that the Nigerian officers had been “questioned, cleared, and allowed to depart.”

The Nigerian Air Force maintained a diplomatic tone in its response, saying the aircraft diverted due to a technical fault “in accordance with international aviation safety procedures.” While the NAF noted that personnel received “cordial” treatment, it did not explicitly confirm whether they were detained.

Growing Diplomatic Strains

Relations between Abuja and the Sahel juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have soured over the past year. The AES governments repeatedly accuse Nigeria of overreaching in regional security matters, particularly in neighbouring Benin, where Abuja has supported anti-coup stabilisation efforts.

Earlier this year, the three Sahel states formally withdrew from ECOWAS, accusing the West African bloc — led by Nigeria — of political interference and failure to adequately confront jihadist insurgencies ravaging the region.

Since quitting ECOWAS, the juntas have tightened military and political cooperation through the AES, expelled several Western partners including France, and deepened defence ties with Russia.

Niger Imposes New Trade Restrictions on Nigeria

In a related move reflecting heightened tensions, Niger’s ruling junta announced new restrictions on goods entering from Nigeria.

A directive issued Tuesday by Colonel Mohamed Yacouba Siddo ordered that:

“For security requirements, all goods originating from Nigeria must be unloaded and inspected at the entry offices before any transit formalities.”

The restrictions follow growing suspicion in Niamey over Nigerian military activity across the Sahel corridor.

Naija247news previously revealed that Burkina Faso detained the 11 Nigerian officers after the C-130 landed allegedly without clearance — a development that has added fresh friction between Abuja and the AES.

