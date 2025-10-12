BREAKING: ASUU Declares Two-Week Nationwide Warning Strike Despite Ongoing Talks with FG

Union accuses government of insincerity over unpaid allowances, unfulfilled 2009 agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday announced a two-week total and comprehensive warning strike across all public universities in Nigeria, reigniting fears of another prolonged shutdown in the country’s higher education system.

The strike, which takes effect from midnight, Monday, October 13, 2025, follows the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government on September 28, 2025.

Announcing the decision at a press briefing held at the University of Abuja, ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, said the union was left with “no alternative” after what he described as the government’s persistent failure to implement previous agreements and address lecturers’ welfare concerns.

“Compatriots of the press, it goes without saying that there is nothing sufficient on ground to stop the implementation of the ASUU-NEC’s resolution,” Piwuna declared.

“Consequently, all branches of ASUU are hereby directed to withdraw their services with effect from midnight on Monday, October 13. The warning strike shall be total and comprehensive.”

Old Dispute, New Administration

The standoff marks the first major confrontation between ASUU and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since his inauguration in May 2023.

Despite several negotiation rounds, the core issues — funding for revitalization, Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), and the full implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement — remain unresolved.

Just days before the strike announcement, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, told reporters in Abuja that the government was in the “final phase” of talks with university-based unions, noting that progress had been made.

According to Alausa, the Tinubu-led government had released ₦50 billion for Earned Academic Allowances and earmarked ₦150 billion in the 2025 budget for Needs Assessment projects in universities — funds expected to be disbursed in three tranches.

However, ASUU maintains that such commitments, though welcome, fall short of the systemic reforms needed to stabilize tertiary education in Nigeria.

A Recurring Cycle of Crisis

ASUU’s latest action recalls the eight-month strike of 2022, which crippled academic calendars nationwide and displaced over 1.2 million students.

At the heart of the union’s grievances is the government’s repeated breach of agreements signed since 2009, including issues around university autonomy, improved funding, and the payment of withheld salaries under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The lecturers also insist on the adoption of their homegrown payment system — UTAS (University Transparency and Accountability Solution) — as an alternative to IPPIS, which they claim undermines university independence.

An ASUU source told Naija247news that members “feel betrayed” by the government’s “pattern of unfulfilled promises.”

“Every time we suspend strikes based on assurances, the government delays implementation or changes priorities,” the source said.

“We are not against dialogue, but dialogue without sincerity is deception.”

Students and Parents Brace for Disruption

The news of another ASUU strike has triggered widespread anxiety among students and parents.

Many fear a repeat of previous disruptions that left students idling at home for months, pushing some to abandon public universities altogether.

“I just resumed my final year after two years of delay from the last strike,” lamented Chidiebere Okonkwo, a student of the University of Lagos. “This will ruin our calendar again. The government and ASUU are playing politics with our future.”

On social media, hashtags like #EndASUUstrike and #SaveNigerianStudents quickly began trending on Sunday evening, as undergraduates voiced frustration at what they called “a cycle of suffering.”

Calls for Mediation

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Parents Forum have urged both parties to return to the negotiation table.

NLC President Joe Ajaero described the situation as “avoidable,” warning that prolonged strikes “erode public confidence in education and drive capital flight as wealthy Nigerians send their children abroad.”

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) called for immediate intervention to prevent what it described as “a collapse of the education sector.”

ASUU’s Ultimatum and Possible Escalation

While ASUU insists the strike is a “warning action,” there are concerns it could escalate into an indefinite industrial action if no meaningful progress is made within the two-week window.

“The ball is in the government’s court,” Piwuna told journalists.

“If we do not see concrete action after this period, our National Executive Council will reconvene to take further decisions.”

With negotiations hanging in the balance, the next few days will determine whether Nigeria’s federal universities return to normalcy or face another academic paralysis.

Background: The 2009 Agreement at a Glance

Signed: October 2009 between ASUU and the Federal Government

Key Demands: University autonomy, improved funding, Earned Allowances, and infrastructural revitalization

Total Funding Commitment: Over ₦1.3 trillion (spread across multiple years)

Implementation Status: Less than 30% fulfilled, according to ASUU reports

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.