BREAKING: Adeleke formally joins Accord days after resigning from PDP

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has officially joined the Accord Party just days after announcing his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke confirmed his defection in a post shared on his X handle Tuesday evening, unveiling Accord as his new political platform ahead of next year’s governorship election.

“Today, we unveiled the Accord Party, our new platform for the good people of Osun State. From Osun West to Osun East to Osun Central, this is our party, our new platform for victory come August next year,” he wrote.

More details to follow…

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.