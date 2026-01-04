Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay Reject US ‘Control’ of Venezuela

Latin America, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — Five Latin American countries—Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay—have rejected any outside bid for “control” of Venezuela, following claims by former US President Donald Trump that Washington would “run” the country and access its oil.

In a joint statement, the nations expressed their “rejection” of US forces’ ousting of Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela’s president and voiced concern over “any attempt at governmental control or administration or outside appropriation of natural or strategic resources.”

Maduro’s allies continue to maintain control of the government and have condemned the president’s detention as part of an imperialist attempt to seize Venezuela’s oil. Venezuela’s defence minister stated that the military is prepared to confront the “aggression” against the nation.

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.