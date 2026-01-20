Brake Failure Caused Diesel Tanker Crash in Lagos: Official 

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

A potentially catastrophic diesel tanker accident was narrowly averted on Monday morning along the Apapa–Oshodi Expressway in Lagos after emergency responders swiftly contained the situation and prevented a major fire outbreak.

Naija247News gathered that the incident occurred at the Liverpool Bridge axis of Tin Can Island when a fully loaded Mack trailer tanker conveying 45,000 litres of diesel suffered brake failure while in motion. The tanker, with registration number RBC 98 XK, reportedly lost control, skidded off the bridgeway and was left hanging dangerously on the bridge rail, triggering panic among motorists and residents in the busy commercial corridor.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service disclosed that it received a distress call at about 8:05 a.m., prompting the immediate deployment of firefighting crews to the scene. According to the Comptroller General of the agency, Margaret Adeseye, responders from the Ajegunle and Sari Iganmu fire stations arrived promptly to assess and contain the unfolding emergency.

Naija247News understands that the crash led to a partial spillage of diesel on the bridge, beneath the structure and into an adjoining drainage channel, raising serious concerns over environmental pollution and the risk of ignition in the highly congested area. The expressway is a major artery linking Lagos ports to the rest of the city and frequently experiences heavy-duty vehicular traffic.

Adeseye explained that firefighters immediately secured the tanker to prevent it from plunging off the bridge, while cordoning off the area to eliminate ignition sources and restrict access by fuel scoopers. “The situation was swiftly brought under control, with all imminent danger completely averted,” she said.

She added that the remaining diesel content was carefully transloaded to another tanker as part of standard safety procedures, after which the damaged vehicle was evacuated from the scene. Normal traffic flow was subsequently restored on the expressway, easing what could have become a prolonged gridlock in the Apapa axis.

Commending the professionalism and rapid response of the firefighters, the agency’s chief noted that their actions prevented what might have escalated into a devastating inferno with far-reaching consequences for lives, property and the environment.

Naija247News reports that the incident has once again brought renewed attention to the dangers posed by poorly maintained heavy-duty vehicles operating within Lagos metropolis. Adeseye reiterated the call on tanker operators and other motorists to prioritise routine vehicle maintenance, stressing that preventable mechanical failures remain a major cause of road accidents across the state.

She warned that while emergency agencies remain prepared, road users must play their part to reduce avoidable risks, particularly on critical transport routes that serve as lifelines for Nigeria’s commercial capital.