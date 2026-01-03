Boxing Star Anthony Joshua Mourns Close Friends: Funeral Set for Crash Victims in London

London/Nigeria, Jan. 3, 2026 — The Janaza (funeral) prayer service for Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, close friends and key members of boxing champion Anthony Joshua’s team, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the London Central Mosque, 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG.

The tragic deaths of Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, his personal trainer, occurred in Nigeria on Monday, December 29, 2025, when the Lexus SUV carrying Joshua collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, in the Makun area of Ogun State. Joshua escaped with minor injuries, but his close friends were killed at the scene.

The bodies of the deceased were repatriated to the United Kingdom for the funeral service. In a statement shared by Boxing King Media on Saturday, organizers expressed their condolences:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. We mourn their tragic loss and honour their contributions to Anthony Joshua’s career and the boxing community at large.”

Ghami and Ayodele were widely respected in the boxing world for their professionalism and dedication. Their untimely deaths have prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, athletes, and colleagues worldwide. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support and remembrance, highlighting the profound impact both men had on the sport and on the lives of those around them.

The funeral in London will allow family, friends, and members of the boxing fraternity to pay their final respects. Anthony Joshua, who has remained deeply affected by the loss of his friends, is expected to attend the service alongside other international boxing stars and coaches.

Road safety experts and commentators have also highlighted the tragedy as a reminder of Nigeria’s ongoing struggle with highway accidents, particularly on busy expressways such as the Lagos–Ibadan corridor. The incident has sparked renewed calls for improved traffic management, enforcement of safety regulations, and public awareness campaigns to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The funeral service is expected to be attended by a cross-section of the sports community, family members, and dignitaries from both the UK and Nigeria. As tributes continue to pour in, Ghami and Ayodele are being remembered not only for their professional contributions to boxing but also for their mentorship, dedication, and the lasting personal bonds they formed with Anthony Joshua and colleagues.

Yetunde Kolawale Naija247news is an independent investigative news platform delivering data-driven reporting on Nigeria’s economy, politics, governance, business, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.