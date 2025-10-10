“Bought Titles, Lost Values: Reclaiming True Honor in Nigeria” by Zainab Buba Galadima

In a society where titles once symbolized sacrifice, service, and societal respect, Nigeria now finds itself drowning in a flood of self-bestowed honors and purchased recognition. We live in an age where “Dr.” can be bought, “Honorable” can be self-proclaimed, and “Philanthropist” can be printed on a plaque—no questions asked. The question, as Zainab Buba Galadima rightly asks, is simple: Where is the honor?

Once upon a time, titles in Nigeria were earned through years of commitment, study, and service. A doctorate meant sleepless nights in the library. A chieftaincy title represented a lifetime of contribution to community. And to be called “Honorable” was to have faced the people, sought their trust, and emerged through the ballot box.

Today, those values are fading fast.

The Business of Titles

In modern Nigeria, the pursuit of validation has become an industry. You can now purchase “honorary” doctorates from obscure institutions, buy social awards from event organizers, or simply introduce yourself as a “Senator” because you once contested in a party primary. The title now precedes the merit; the label replaces the legacy.

This culture of false prestige erodes the moral foundation of our society. It celebrates shortcuts instead of service, appearance instead of achievement, and illusion instead of impact. We are raising a generation that believes recognition is something you can buy—not something you earn.

When Recognition Loses Meaning

Zainab Buba Galadima, a visionary leader and advocate for social impact, puts it best: “If I must pay to be honored, then it’s no longer an honor—it’s a purchase.”

Her words cut to the core of Nigeria’s social identity crisis. Too many crave applause without effort, influence without integrity, and fame without foundation.

There was a time when a national award or university honor symbolized national pride. Today, even such honors are viewed with suspicion because credibility has been traded for convenience. When titles lose their value, society loses its compass.

The Real Meaning of Achievement

True honor, as Galadima reminds us, is not in the title but in the toil. She recounts earning the title “Honorable” by winning an election—not an appointment or nomination, but through the hard battle of public trust. Her “Ambassador” title came from the U.S. Department of State, a merit-based selection recognizing her capacity to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

And beyond all these, she reminds us that motherhood—the title bestowed through love, pain, and sacrifice—is perhaps the purest form of honor. It’s not bought, not conferred, and not marketed. It’s earned through the timeless test of care and responsibility.

A Call to Return to Integrity

This conversation is not merely about titles—it’s about the soul of our nation. When fake validation becomes the measure of success, the real achievers are silenced. When honors are sold to the highest bidder, integrity becomes a liability.

To rebuild Nigeria’s moral core, we must reclaim the value of authenticity, honesty, and effort. Let our children grow up knowing that true success is earned, not purchased; that real honor is not displayed, but demonstrated

In the end, titles mean nothing without truth.

As Naija247news has long argued, national renewal begins with personal integrity.

Perhaps, the time has come to honor not those with the loudest titles,

but those whose lives quietly reflect the meaning of honor itself.

