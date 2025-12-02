Borno Woman Returns After 15 Years, Recovers N23.6m Gold Buried During Boko Haram Attack

A woman in Borno State has finally recovered gold worth N23.6 million that she buried in sand 15 years ago while fleeing a Boko Haram attack in Mallamfatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area.

According to reports, as Boko Haram fighters advanced on the community in 2010, the young woman had only moments to act to save her inheritance—a small pouch containing gold coins and jewelry left by her late mother. In panic, she wrapped the valuables in cloth, placed them in a jar, and buried them in the sand before fleeing for her life.

The Borno State Police Command confirmed the recovery on Monday, December 1, 2025. ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, spokesperson for the command, said the woman recently returned to Mallamfatori and sought police assistance to retrieve the buried treasure.

Through meticulous efforts, officers recovered 22 cc of gold valued at approximately N20 million, along with a gold bracelet and chain worth N3.6 million.

In a statement, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, PSC, commended the Divisional Police Officer of Mallamfatori Division and his team for their professionalism, integrity, and dedication in returning the woman’s property. “The officers’ actions reflect the core values of the Nigeria Police Force and further strengthen public confidence in law enforcement,” the statement read.

CP Abdulmajid also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Borno State, urging residents to continue supporting and cooperating with the police for enhanced security.

The recovery not only brings relief to the woman but also serves as a remarkable story of resilience and the enduring impact of Boko Haram’s insurgency, which displaced countless families and left communities in the state to fend for themselves for years.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.