Borno Police Deploy 1,000 Officers to Protect Worship Centres After Deadly Mosque Blast

The Borno State Police Command has intensified security operations across Maiduguri and surrounding areas following Wednesday’s suicide bomb attack at the Al-Adum Mosque in Gamboru Market, which left five worshippers dead and 35 others injured. The deployment, which coincides with Christmas celebrations, is aimed at safeguarding churches, mosques, public spaces and recreation centres across the state.

Naija247News gathered that the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed the development on Thursday morning, explaining that more than 1,000 officers have been stationed at strategic locations identified as potential flashpoints. He said the decision followed an emergency review of existing security measures in the wake of the blast.

“There will be full domination of security personnel at churches, recreational centres, and strategic locations where people are massively going to. We are on standby,” Daso stated, adding that the operation is a joint effort involving the police, emergency services and other security agencies. Naija247News understands that officers will conduct screening at worship centres to detect and deter potential threats.

He further urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, advising the public to immediately report suspicious persons or movements through designated emergency channels. Naija247News reports that the heightened security presence is expected to continue throughout the festive period to reassure residents and prevent further attacks.

The renewed alert comes as Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum condemned the mosque bombing, describing it as “inhumane, barbaric and a desecration of a place of worship.” In a statement issued by his media aide, the governor expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives during evening prayers and condoled with affected families. He also pledged that government and security agencies would continue to strengthen protective measures around religious institutions, particularly during high-risk seasons.

Naija247News gathered that the incident has stirred anxiety among residents who fear renewed extremist activity in the troubled region. However, security officials insist that coordinated surveillance and response mechanisms remain in place to prevent further breaches.

As Christians mark Christmas and Muslims continue routine worship activities, Naija247News understands that authorities are appealing for public cooperation, vigilance and restraint in sharing unverified security information. Residents have also been encouraged to comply with screening procedures to support security efforts.

Naija247News reports that the police command has assured residents that Maiduguri remains under close security watch, even as investigations continue into the tragic Gamboru Market mosque blast. Further updates are expected as authorities intensify counter-terror operations across the state.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.