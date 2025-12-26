Borno Mosque Explosion Confirmed as Suicide Bombing, Five Dead

Maiduguri, Dec. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – The headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai, the Nigerian Army, has confirmed that the explosion at a mosque in Borno State on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The blast occurred at Al-Adum Jumaat Mosque in the Gamboru Market area of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council during the evening Maghrib prayer, killing at least five people and injuring 35 others, according to initial reports by PUNCH Online.

In an update on Thursday, Theatre Command spokesman Lt. Col. Sani Uba said investigations revealed that a Boko Haram terrorist detonated an improvised explosive device, killing himself and two civilians at the scene.

“The troops, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, other sister security agencies, the Borno State Government, and NEMA, responded promptly, securing and cordoning off the affected area to prevent further harm and ensure public safety,” the statement added.

Casualties were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital and Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri for medical attention. Lt. Col. Uba confirmed that 32 civilians sustained varying degrees of injuries, with two of the injured later confirmed dead at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. The remaining injured are stable and receiving appropriate medical care.

Assuring residents of their safety during the festive season, Lt. Col. Uba said troops and other security agencies have intensified surveillance and security measures in Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

