Borno Mosque Bombing: Tinubu Orders Security Surge as Shettima Vows Justice for Victims

By Naija247news – Security Desk Vice President Kashim Shettima has strongly condemned the bomb explosion that killed about five worshippers and injured several others at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the attack as a “despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation.”

Shettima said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an immediate intensification of security operations across Borno State, with additional tactical teams deployed to track down and apprehend those behind the attack.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said the Federal Government had moved swiftly to prevent further violence and ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the peace and security of our nation. Our security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice immediately,” Shettima said.

According to him, the attack, which occurred at the bustling Gamboru Market area of Maiduguri, was aimed at terrorising civilians and destabilising public order.

Shettima disclosed that additional tactical security units had already been deployed to the affected area, while intelligence-led operations were ongoing to dismantle the network behind the bombing.

Expressing confidence in Nigeria’s security architecture, the Vice President said the ongoing operations would not only lead to the arrest of those directly responsible but would also uncover the broader circumstances surrounding the incident.

He commiserated with the Borno State Government, residents of Maiduguri and families of the victims, assuring them of the Federal Government’s full support at a time of grief.

“We sympathise with the Government of Borno State, the residents, and families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. The Federal Government is confident that those responsible for this despicable act of terrorism will face the full weight of the law,” he said.

Shettima further reassured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration’s commitment to national security remained unwavering, stressing that the protection of lives and property was a core constitutional responsibility of government.

“Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023, this administration has consistently reaffirmed its unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity and stability of our nation,” he said.

“This resolve remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Vice President added that the Federal Government would continue to provide security agencies with the necessary resources, equipment and operational support to decisively defeat terrorism in all its forms.

He also noted that the Federal Government was working closely with state authorities and local security agencies to strengthen the protection of vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North-East and other parts of the country.

