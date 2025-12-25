Borno Attack: Tinubu Orders Security Agencies to Intensify Surveillance — Shettima

By Salisu Sani-Idris | Abuja Dec. 25, 2025

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to immediately intensify surveillance and deploy additional tactical teams following a terrorist attack in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Shettima condemned the bomb explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market on Wednesday, which killed at least five worshippers and left several others injured, describing the incident as a “despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the vice-president said the Federal Government had directed security agencies to track down and apprehend those responsible for the attack without delay.

He said additional security assets had been deployed to the affected area as part of reinforced counterterrorism operations.

“President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate intensification of security operations in Borno State to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice,” Shettima said.

He added that the Federal Government was working closely with the Borno State Government and local security formations to protect vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North-East and other parts of the country.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the peace and security of our nation. Our security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that those responsible are apprehended immediately,” he said.

Shettima expressed sympathy with the Borno State Government, residents of Maiduguri and families of the victims, assuring them that justice would be served.

“We sympathise with the families who lost their loved ones in this attack. The Federal Government is confident that those responsible will face the full weight of the law,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to national security, noting that safeguarding lives and property remained a constitutional responsibility of government.

“Since President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, this administration has consistently demonstrated its resolve to secure the unity, stability and safety of Nigeria.

“This commitment remains unwavering under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Shettima said.

He stressed that the government would continue to provide security agencies with the resources and operational support required to decisively defeat terrorism in all its forms. (NAN)

