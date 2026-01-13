Boniface Begins Gruelling Rehab Journey After Knee Surgery 

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has taken his first visible steps on a demanding road to recovery after undergoing successful knee surgery in Innsbruck, Austria, bringing cautious optimism to Nigerian football fans and the national team camp.

The 25-year-old forward confirmed the start of his rehabilitation programme through a short video shared on Snapchat on Sunday, where he was seen engaging in light physiotherapy exercises. Naija247News gathered that the footage showed Boniface performing controlled leg stretches before walking with the aid of a support device, marking the official commencement of his post-surgery recovery process.

Boniface opted for the surgical procedure after weeks of extensive medical consultations, a decision that has ruled him out for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The operation addressed a long-standing issue in his right knee, which had significantly affected his availability and form throughout the campaign.

Naija247News understands that the surgery was carried out on Saturday, coinciding with Nigeria’s tense quarter-final encounter against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, a match the Super Eagles won 2–0. Despite being absent from the squad, Boniface remained firmly in the thoughts of his teammates.

A video later shared by sports content creator Calister Enejele captured emotional goodwill messages from several Super Eagles players. Team captain Wilfred Ndidi led the show of support, describing Boniface as strong-willed and urging him to return stronger. Vice-captain Victor Osimhen echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence in the striker’s resilience and mental strength.

Other national team players, including Sevilla forward Akor Adams, Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu, also sent messages of encouragement, reinforcing the sense of unity within the squad during a crucial tournament phase.

The 2025/26 season has been particularly frustrating for Boniface. During his loan spell at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen, he struggled with recurring fitness issues, failing to score in 11 Bundesliga appearances and managing just two assists before injury prematurely ended his campaign.

Although medical experts initially advised immediate surgery, the striker sought multiple professional opinions before making a final decision earlier this month. While no definitive timeline has been given for his return to competitive football, Werder Bremen have confirmed that his loan deal will remain valid until its expiration on June 30, 2026.

With a history of two anterior cruciate ligament injuries since turning professional, long-term fitness remains a major concern for Boniface. For now, Naija247News reports that his focus is firmly on rehabilitation, recovery and rebuilding confidence, as he eyes a stronger return ahead of next season.