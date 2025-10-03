Menu
Boko Haram Once Nominated Buhari as Negotiator – Jonathan

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that Boko Haram insurgents once nominated his successor, Muhammadu Buhari, as their preferred negotiator with the Nigerian government.

A Twist in the Boko Haram Saga

Jonathan made this startling disclosure at the public presentation of “Scars,” a book authored by former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor. According to Jonathan, after his administration set up committees to explore dialogue with Boko Haram, the insurgents nominated Buhari as their preferred negotiator. Jonathan had hoped that when Buhari took over as president, he would engage in negotiations with the group, leading to their surrender. However, the insurgency persisted, and Jonathan’s revelation has raised questions about the complexity of the crisis and the effectiveness of past approaches.

The Complexity of the Crisis

Jonathan emphasized that the Boko Haram crisis is more complex than often portrayed, pointing out that even during Buhari’s presidency, the group continued to wreak havoc across the country. He suggested that the government’s approach to tackling the insurgency needs to be re-evaluated, considering the nomination of Buhari by the insurgents themselves.

A Call for a New Approach

Jonathan urged the government to adopt a carrot-and-stick approach, combining dialogue with military action, to address the insurgency. He also highlighted the need to address the root causes of the crisis, including poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to education. By taking a more holistic approach, Jonathan believes that the government can make progress in tackling the insurgency.

External Support: A Key Factor

Jonathan also pointed out that Boko Haram’s access to sophisticated weapons suggests external support, beyond mere poverty or hunger. This raises concerns about the group’s connections and funding, and the need for the government to investigate and address these issues in order to effectively tackle the insurgency.

The revelation by Jonathan underscores the need for a fresh perspective on addressing the Boko Haram insurgency. As the government continues to grapple with the crisis, it is essential to consider alternative approaches, including dialogue and addressing the root causes of the problem. By doing so, Nigeria can work towards a more peaceful and stable future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

