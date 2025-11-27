Boko Haram Members, Armed Robbers Found in Military Recruitment Lists — Ex–Deputy Speaker Wase Raises Alarm

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has revealed that previous recruitment exercises into Nigeria’s armed forces uncovered Boko Haram members, armed robbers and other criminals among shortlisted candidates.

Wase made the startling disclosure during Thursday’s special plenary session dedicated to reviewing Nigeria’s rapidly deteriorating security situation. He insisted that his colleague, Muktar Betara, former chairman of the House Committee on Defence, could corroborate the findings.

“My brother and former chairman of defence, Betara, will bear me witness. In the process of recruitment, Boko Haram were found on the army list. Armed robbers and other criminals were on the list for both the army and the police,” Wase said.

“Politicians Are Also to Blame”

The former deputy speaker warned that the integrity of Nigeria’s security architecture is being compromised by political interference and the endorsement of unfit candidates.

“There has to be a thorough way of ensuring that when we recruit, politicians recommend people of good character and integrity. When criminals enter the system, you can never fully solve the problem,” he said.

Wase stressed that the long-standing tradition of political recommendations must be reformed to prevent infiltration by violent extremists and criminal networks. According to him, the quality of recruitment directly affects the nation’s capacity to fight insecurity.

Security Situation Now Personal

Highlighting the gravity of the crisis, Wase disclosed that even his younger brother recently asked for help to relocate from their community due to rising insecurity.

“This problem is no longer abstract. My younger brother wants to relocate because of insecurity,” he told his colleagues.

Calls for Review of VIP Protection Withdrawal

The former deputy speaker also raised concerns about the presidential directive withdrawing police officers from VIP protection duties. He argued that the policy requires clear categorisation to avoid putting vulnerable officials and stakeholders at risk.

“We need to define categories properly. Certain people should not be exposed unnecessarily,” he said.

As lawmakers continue deliberations on sweeping security reforms, Wase’s revelations have renewed concerns about systemic infiltration of Nigeria’s security agencies and the long-term implications for national stability.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.