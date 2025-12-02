Boko Haram Kill Former Councillor, Abduct Two Sons in Adamawa’s Kirchinga Community

In a shocking escalation of insurgent violence, suspected Boko Haram terrorists launched a deadly attack on Kirchinga, a community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing former councillor Hon. Thlama Sini Gadzama and abducting his two sons.

The late-night raid, which occurred on November 28, 2025, saw the respected former councillor dragged from his home alongside his children. Local sources reported that Sini, who suffered from diabetes and hypertension, pleaded with the attackers to spare him. “He told them he could not walk into the forest and asked them to name their price. They refused. They dragged him to the outskirts of the village and shot him before disappearing with his two boys,” a family member narrated.

Kirchinga, located in Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s hometown, has long been a flashpoint of Boko Haram activity. The wider Madagali LGA, bordering the Sambisa Forest and the Mandara Mountains, has served as a corridor for terrorist movements between Nigeria and Cameroon. The area fell to Boko Haram in 2014, witnessing mass killings, church burnings, abductions, and displacement of thousands before government forces reclaimed control.

Despite previous military interventions, communities such as Kirchinga, Gulak, Shuwa, Wagga, Hyambula, and Mildu continue to experience intermittent attacks, ambushes, and kidnappings, particularly in remote villages near the forest line. Security analysts describe Madagali as Adamawa’s most exposed LGA due to its rugged terrain and proximity to entrenched insurgent hideouts.

The attack on Kirchinga carries symbolic weight, striking at the home community of Governor Fintiri, who has often spoken about the insurgency’s personal impact on families in the state’s northern district. Residents expressed fear and outrage, interpreting the assault as a deliberate message from Boko Haram. “This is a message from the terrorists,” a community elder said. “They want to show that nowhere is out of their reach, not even the governor’s village.”

Some residents have already begun fleeing to neighbouring communities in search of safety. “We thought the worst was behind us,” said a woman who lost relatives during the 2014 occupation. “Now it looks like the terrorists are coming back in full force.”

Community leaders are urgently calling on the federal government to reinforce military presence in Madagali. “Madagali needs more boots on the ground, more surveillance, and more support,” a local security volunteer said. “We cannot continue to live between hope and fear.”

The latest attack underscores the persistent threat of Boko Haram in Adamawa, highlighting the vulnerability of communities despite ongoing security operations and the urgent need for enhanced protection measures.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.