Boko Haram Kill 8 in Fresh Attacks on Adamawa Villages

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed at least eight people in coordinated attacks on three villages in Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

Local sources told Daily Trust that the assaults occurred on Monday night, targeting Zah, Kijing, and Mubang villages. Eight bodies were recovered, while four residents remain missing.

One resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers also destroyed several houses, raising fears that the casualty figure could rise.

“Many people believe the number of those killed may be more than eight because several houses were destroyed during the Monday night attack,” the source said. “Many residents were also forced to flee their homes for safety.”

Confirming the incident, Inuwa Usman Wa’aganda, Chairman of Hong Local Government Area, said authorities had so far recovered eight bodies from the affected communities.

“It is true. Boko Haram attacked Mubang, Zah, and Kijing villages in Hong. For now, eight corpses have been recovered from the three villages, and four persons are still missing,” he said.

The latest attack has heightened security concerns in the area during the Christmas period. Previous assaults had also been reported in nearby Mayo Ladde and Garaha districts, highlighting continued insurgent activity in parts of Adamawa State.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.