Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is actively evaluating the certification of the Chinese-made COMAC C919 passenger jet, a development that could redefine the landscape of Nigeria’s aviation sector and challenge the longstanding dominance of Boeing and Airbus in the country.

The evaluation, confirmed by NCAA Director General Capt. Chris Ona Najomo at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly in Montreal, signals a strategic pivot for Nigeria’s airlines. Capt. Najomo emphasized that the certification process is the critical first step before any deployment of the aircraft in Nigerian airspace, noting that safety, technical support, and regulatory compliance remain paramount.

“Nigeria is looking at the certification of the airplane, and this evaluation is necessary before any operations in our skies,” Capt. Najomo told Naija247news.

The COMAC C919, developed by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, is positioned as a direct competitor to Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’s A320 in the narrow-body jet market. While the aircraft is yet to receive approval from Western regulators, including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), NCAA certification would mark a strategic foothold in Africa, potentially opening doors for further regional sales.

Naija247news understands that COMAC representatives have engaged with Nigerian aviation officials in multiple meetings, offering attractive incentives such as training programs, maintenance support, and dry lease arrangements. For Nigeria’s predominantly lease-dependent airlines, such incentives are compelling, promising cost-effective expansion amid rising operational expenses.

Abdullahi Ahmed, CEO of Nigerian carrier NG Eagle, told reporters that his airline is open to integrating the C919 into its fleet once NCAA certification is granted and technical support is confirmed. NG Eagle, a modest airline operating three aircraft, reflects a broader trend among Nigerian carriers seeking to expand capacity while balancing operational costs.

“Once the regulatory approvals are in place, we are willing to consider COMAC’s offering,” Ahmed said. “Reliability and support are non-negotiable, but Nigeria’s aviation sector is ready for competitive alternatives.”

Although the C919 is currently only operational within China, its smaller sibling, the ARJ21 regional jet, has already gained limited traction in Asia and Africa. However, the lack of Western certification and export restrictions remain obstacles for COMAC’s global ambitions. Approval in Nigeria would not only be symbolic but also strategically significant, positioning the country as a potential launchpad for Chinese aviation technology across Africa.

With Nigeria’s population nearing 230 million and domestic air travel steadily increasing, the market potential is enormous. Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reviewed by Naija247news shows a 43.6% drop in airfare between 2011 and 2023, highlighting increased accessibility and affordability for Nigerian travelers.

The introduction of Chinese-built jets could alter the dynamics of fleet sourcing and aviation economics in Africa, reducing dependency on Boeing and Airbus while introducing competitive alternatives in ticket pricing and route expansion.

Implications for Boeing and Airbus Monopoly

The potential entry of COMAC’s C919 challenges the long-established dominance of Boeing and Airbus in Nigeria. For decades, these U.S. and European manufacturers have controlled the narrow-body jet market, shaping airline fleet composition and pricing strategies. A shift toward Chinese-built aircraft could stimulate competition, lower acquisition costs for airlines, and encourage technological diversification.

Naija247news sources note that Nigerian airlines, constrained by high leasing costs and limited fleet options, could benefit from competitive pricing and flexible financing arrangements offered by COMAC. This development, however, may also strain relationships with traditional suppliers and affect maintenance ecosystems that have long relied on Boeing and Airbus platforms.

Geopolitical Context and U.S.–Nigeria Relations

The move to evaluate a Chinese passenger jet occurs against a backdrop of tense U.S.–Nigeria diplomatic relations. During the Trump administration, the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians, limiting nonimmigrant visas to single-entry with short validity periods as part of a broader high-tariff diplomacy strategy. Nigeria’s refusal to accept deported illegal immigrants from the U.S., including Venezuelan detainees, further strained bilateral relations.

While Ghana recently agreed to accept deported West African nationals and has had its visa validity restored, similar concessions have not been extended to Nigeria. Naija247news reports that these restrictions have compounded concerns over visa reciprocity, investment confidence, and strategic partnerships with U.S. stakeholders.

Experts say Nigeria’s cautious approach reflects a determination to protect national sovereignty while balancing economic diplomacy. The evaluation of Chinese aircraft can also be interpreted as a response to U.S. pressures, exploring alternative partnerships outside traditional Western influence.

By considering COMAC’s C919, Nigeria is signaling its openness to diversified aviation partnerships while maintaining leverage in negotiations with Boeing, Airbus, and U.S. authorities. Such diversification may also insulate the country’s aviation sector from unilateral policy shifts in the United States, including high-tariff diplomacy and visa restrictions targeting Nigerian citizens.

Economic and Aviation Market Implications

Nigeria’s aviation industry, which has seen steady growth in domestic and regional travel, stands to gain from the introduction of cost-effective Chinese aircraft. The C919, combined with supportive lease and maintenance packages, may reduce barriers to fleet expansion, increase route coverage, and lower ticket prices.

Additionally, competition from Chinese-built jets could compel Boeing and Airbus to offer more competitive financing, pricing, and after-sales support to retain market share in Africa. For airlines, this could translate into improved profitability, operational flexibility, and greater strategic choice in fleet acquisition.

“The potential certification of the C919 presents an opportunity for Nigerian airlines to expand without being locked into existing cost structures,” said aviation analyst Tunde Oladipo. “It’s about economics, reliability, and ensuring long-term sustainability of domestic air travel.”

Strategic Importance for Nigeria and China

For China, the C919’s approval in Nigeria could be a gateway to the broader African market. As Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria represents both a significant aviation market and a geopolitical foothold. Naija247news notes that successful integration of Chinese aircraft could encourage neighboring countries to consider alternative aircraft suppliers, diversifying the continent’s fleet composition.

From a Nigerian perspective, diversifying aircraft sources aligns with national economic goals, strengthens bargaining power with traditional manufacturers, and enhances the strategic autonomy of the aviation sector. Moreover, it demonstrates the country’s willingness to adopt globally competitive technology while navigating complex geopolitical pressures.

Challenges and Considerations

Despite the opportunities, Naija247news sources caution that several challenges remain:

Certification Standards: Without FAA or EASA approval, international insurance, leasing, and code-sharing arrangements could face complications.

Technical Support: Sustained operations will depend on reliable maintenance, spare parts supply, and trained personnel.

Political Sensitivities: The U.S.–Nigeria bilateral relationship could be further tested if Chinese aircraft adoption is perceived as a pivot away from Western partners.

NCAA officials, however, stress that all certification and safety protocols will be rigorously followed, ensuring that Nigerian airspace remains secure and operationally reliable.

Conclusion

Naija247news reports that the evaluation of the COMAC C919 represents more than an aviation milestone. It signals a strategic, multi-dimensional move for Nigeria, intertwining aviation economics, geopolitical independence, and diplomatic signaling. By potentially challenging the Boeing monopoly, embracing Chinese technology, and navigating U.S. pressures, Nigeria is charting a path toward diversified partnerships and greater autonomy in its aviation sector.

“This is about Nigeria taking charge of its skies while balancing global relations and ensuring economic competitiveness,” said a senior industry source. “The C919 evaluation is just the beginning of a broader strategic narrative.”

With Nigeria’s domestic air travel on the rise, airlines seeking cost-effective alternatives, and China’s growing global aerospace ambitions, the COMAC C919 could soon become a symbol of Nigeria’s strategic pivot—one that resonates across aviation, economics, and geopolitics, potentially reshaping Africa’s skies for decades to come.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.