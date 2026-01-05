Bode George Calls for Strong Opposition, Warns Against Drift Toward Authoritarianism

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called for the strengthening of opposition politics in Nigeria, warning that democracy cannot survive without competing ideas and voices.

George made the call in a statement on Monday while reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey and recent political and economic developments. He said the absence of a viable opposition creates conditions that threaten democratic governance.

Naija247news gathered that George described democracy without opposition as “a dictatorship in disguise,” stressing that political diversity is essential for accountability and good governance.

“Democracy thrives on a plurality of ideas, not the silence of the graveyard,” he said.

According to Naija247news, the PDP chieftain expressed concern over what he described as growing intolerance for dissenting political opinions in the country. He warned that the shrinking space for opposing views poses a serious risk to Nigeria’s federal system.

George specifically referenced the reported harassment of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, describing such actions as dangerous and destabilising.

“The harassment of these governors is not a mere political skirmish; it is a calculated assault on federalism,” he said.

Naija247news understands that George warned that intimidating elected state executives for expressing views contrary to the centre signals a gradual slide toward authoritarian rule.

He further cautioned that policies or actions perceived as deliberately weakening opposition parties could erode democratic foundations and undermine public confidence in governance.

On leadership, George said true leadership must be rooted in service and sacrifice to make meaningful impact, urging political office holders to place national interest above personal or partisan ambition.

Turning to electoral matters, George called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure fairness, transparency and credibility in future elections.

“The credibility of our democracy rests squarely on INEC. The era of miracle results and technical glitches must end,” he said.

According to Naija247news, the former PDP deputy chairman also weighed in on economic policy, cautioning the Federal Government against imposing tax measures that could further burden businesses and ordinary citizens.

“While revenue generation is important, it must not come at the cost of the people’s survival,” George said.

Drawing lessons from international experience, he cited Venezuela as an example of how excessive taxation combined with suppression of opposition voices could destabilise even resource-rich countries.

“Venezuela reminds us that when leadership prioritises power over the people, nations crumble,” he said.

George concluded by calling on Nigeria’s leaders to protect democratic institutions, respect opposing views and safeguard the welfare of citizens, warning that the future of the nation depends on these principles.

