Bishop Kukah Visits Nnamdi Kanu at Sokoto Custodial Centre

Sokoto, Dec. 18, 2025 – Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has paid a visit to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, sources confirmed on Thursday.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, commended the cleric for the gesture, describing it as a symbol of solidarity.

“Thank you so much, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, for taking the time to visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today. Your visitation symbolizes your solidarity and that of Sokoto Diocese with #MNK in this time of distress,” Ejimakor said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kanu was convicted on terrorism-related charges by the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 20, 2025, and sentenced to life imprisonment. Following the ruling, he was transferred to Sokoto Correctional Centre on November 21, as directed by the court, which barred his detention at Kuje Prison.

The IPOB leader faced seven counts, including incitement and unlawful broadcasts, all of which were upheld by Justice James Omotosho. Kanu’s legal team has argued that Nigeria lacked jurisdiction over broadcasts made in the United Kingdom and described the trial as rushed and flawed.

Kanu has since filed motions requesting a transfer back to Abuja, citing difficulties in preparing his appeal, accessing court records, and coordinating with his lawyers due to the distance.

In recent weeks, other high-profile figures, including Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti and Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu, also visited the IPOB leader in prison, amid heightened legal and political attention surrounding his case

