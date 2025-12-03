Bill seeking death penalty for kidnappers passes second reading in senate

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed for second reading a landmark bill seeking to impose the death penalty for kidnapping and related offences across the country. The proposed legislation, co-sponsored by all 108 senators, aims to amend the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 to classify kidnapping, hostage-taking and similar crimes as acts of terrorism.

Leading the debate, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the amendment would give security agencies stronger authority to dismantle kidnapping networks that have terrorised communities nationwide. He noted that the evolving patterns of brutality associated with kidnapping now mirror full-scale terrorism, inflicting fear, bankrupting families, halting education and causing the loss of countless lives.

The bill prescribes the death penalty not only for perpetrators but also for financiers, informants, logistics providers and anyone who knowingly supports kidnapping operations. Attempt, conspiracy or incitement to kidnap would attract the same penalty.

Senators across party lines expressed strong support. Adams Oshiomhole argued that deradicalisation should no longer be an option for convicted kidnappers, while Orji Kalu lamented the severe suffering Nigerians have endured. Minority Leader Abba Moro said kidnapping had grown into a “business enterprise” that must be crushed, and Victor Umeh insisted kidnappers deserve no mercy, accusing some financial institutions of enabling ransom transfers.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the bill to the committees on judiciary, human rights and legal matters; national security and intelligence; and interior. The committees are expected to review the bill and report back within two weeks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.