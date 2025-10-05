Bill Maher’s ‘Christian Genocide’ Claim in Nigeria Is a Dangerous Distortion — Presidency Counters Western Propaganda

By Naija247news Editorial Board | October 4, 2025

ABUJA, Nigeria —

The Nigerian government has dismissed recent claims of a “Christian genocide” circulating in Western media as false, misleading, and politically motivated, describing them as part of a broader propaganda campaign designed to undermine Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

The controversy follows remarks by American television host Bill Maher, who used his show to accuse Nigerian authorities of “systematically killing Christians,” citing exaggerated and unverified statistics. “They’ve killed over 100,000 Christians since 2009,” Maher said, drawing applause from his studio audience and prompting amplification by Fox News and right-wing blogs.

However, according to Gimba Kakanda, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Research and Analytics in the Office of the Vice President, Maher’s comments are “factually inaccurate, sensationalist, and dangerous.”

Kakanda, writing in a detailed rebuttal, noted that these claims are part of a coordinated misinformation effort by foreign actors angered by Nigeria’s principled position at the 2025 United Nations General Assembly, where Vice President Kashim Shettima—speaking on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for a two-state solution in Palestine and urged global peace through justice and fairness.

“Nigeria spoke for peace, not partisanship,” Shettima said at the UN, reminding world leaders that “violence never ends where it begins.”

Distorting a Complex Reality

Kakanda stressed that the so-called “Christian genocide” narrative grossly distorts Nigeria’s complex security challenges. He explained that Nigeria’s conflicts are driven by ethnic rivalries, land disputes, terrorism, and criminality, not state-sponsored religious persecution.

“Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP are extremist terrorists, not representatives of Islam,” he wrote. “Their victims are both Muslim and Christian — indeed, most of their victims have been Muslims.”

Independent data and military reports corroborate this. Boko Haram, which emerged in 2009 in Borno State, has attacked mosques, markets, and villages across the predominantly Muslim northeast, killing thousands of imams, clerics, and civilians it deemed “apostates.”

Nigeria’s Stand Against Terror

Since assuming office in 2023, President Tinubu’s government has launched a coordinated national security response under Operations Hadin Kai, Forest Sanity, and Delta Safe. These operations have yielded major gains:

13,500 terrorists neutralised

124,000 fighters and family members surrendered

Over 11,000 weapons and 252,000 rounds of ammunition recovered

Terrorism-related deaths down from 2,600 to fewer than 200 per month

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, confirmed that insurgent networks in the northwest—led by notorious figures such as Ali Kachalla and Halilu Sububu—have been dismantled, while relative calm has returned to the southeast.

Religious Balance at the Top

Analysts also point out that Nigeria’s top security architecture is dominated by Christian officers — a fact that directly contradicts claims of systemic religious bias or persecution.

Among them:

Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (Christian, Southern Kaduna)

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff (Christian)

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff (Christian)

Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence (Christian)

IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (Christian)

Kemi Nandap, Comptroller-General of Immigration (Christian)

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, is also a Christian and ordained pastor.

“The notion that a government led by such diversity could sanction genocide against Christians is both absurd and malicious,” Kakanda stated.

Foreign Propaganda and the Risk of Division

Naija247news analysis shows that the renewed wave of disinformation on Nigeria’s religious conflicts coincides with Western media backlash against African nations showing solidarity with Palestine and non-alignment in global conflicts.

Experts warn that framing Nigeria’s multi-dimensional crises as a “religious war” not only distorts the truth but also risks inflaming sectarian divisions at home.

“Propaganda to the contrary is not only false but dangerous,” Kakanda warned. “It risks deepening divisions when unity is most needed.”

He added that data shows religiously motivated killings represent only a small fraction of Nigeria’s total violence, with most conflicts rooted in ethno-political, economic, and resource-based disputes.

Naija247news Analysis | The Bigger Picture

Nigeria’s rebuttal of Maher’s claims underscores a deeper global tension: Western oversimplification of African conflicts. By reducing Nigeria’s decades-long fight against terrorism to “Muslims killing Christians,” such narratives erase the complexity of local realities — from herder-farmer clashes driven by climate change to political grievances and state fragility.

At a time when Nigeria’s diplomacy emphasizes inclusivity — echoing Shettima’s call at the UN for “AI” to stand for “Africa Included” — misinformation from global media personalities risks undoing progress in interfaith peace-building and international cooperation.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.