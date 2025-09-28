Bill Maher Sparks Outrage, Says Slaughter of Christians in Nigeria Ignored Because “The Jews Aren’t Involved”

Naija247news – Lagos, Nigeria – American talk show host Bill Maher has ignited fresh debate after claiming that the ongoing killings of Christians in Nigeria by Islamist extremists have been deliberately overlooked by the international media because “the Jews aren’t involved.”

Speaking on his HBO program Real Time, Maher reacted to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)’s criticism of Western media for failing to cover what she described as a “humanitarian tragedy” in Nigeria.

“Well, because the Jews aren’t involved. That’s why,” Maher quipped. “It’s the Christians and the Muslims — who cares?”

Maher’s blunt remark, delivered during a panel discussion, was followed by a scathing critique of how little attention the crisis has received compared to conflicts in the Middle East

Boko Haram’s War on Christians

Maher highlighted the actions of Boko Haram and other Islamist factions, describing them as being “literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country.”

“They are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria. They’ve killed over 100,000 since 2009. They’ve burned 18,000 churches. This is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza,” he declared.

He challenged younger activists in the West who often mobilize for global causes but remain silent on Nigeria:

“Where are the kids protesting this? If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck. You are in a bubble.”

Alarming Statistics from Rights Groups

Open Doors UK, a Christian charity advocating for persecuted believers, echoed Maher’s concerns in comments to Fox News Digital.

“The crisis facing large areas of sub-Saharan Africa is hard to overstate. It is potentially existential for the future peace and stability of several nations in the region, not least Nigeria,” the group said.

According to Open Doors data:

Around 150,000 people have been killed in jihadist violence across the region in the last decade.

More than 16 million Christians have been displaced from their homes and land.

Nigeria remains the deadliest country in the world for Christians, with more believers killed for their faith there than in the rest of the world combined.

Global and U.S. Response

Despite Maher’s criticisms, U.S. officials insist Nigeria’s crisis is on their radar. The White House has confirmed it is working with the State Department on “finding ways to stop the killing and support stability in the region.”

However, critics argue that such statements often lack concrete follow-through. Civil society organizations in Nigeria continue to warn that unchecked extremist violence risks destabilizing not just Nigeria but West Africa as a whole.

Why the Silence?

Analysts believe the muted global attention on Nigeria’s Christian persecution reflects a mix of media bias, geopolitical interests, and strategic neglect. Conflicts involving Israel and Palestine dominate headlines, while African crises—no matter how bloody—struggle to break through.

Maher’s comparison between Nigeria’s Christian plight and Gaza is bound to spark controversy, but it underscores a longstanding frustration in Africa: African lives often appear to count less in global outrage.

Implications for Nigeria

The killings, largely concentrated in northern and central states, have deepened ethnic, religious, and political tensions in Nigeria. With general insecurity already stretching government resources, Nigeria risks sliding into prolonged instability if extremist attacks remain unchecked.

For President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the challenge is balancing military crackdowns with community engagement, while also lobbying for stronger international recognition and intervention.

Bottom Line

Bill Maher’s provocative comments may be unsettling, but they have forced global attention back to a crisis that Nigerians have lived with for over a decade. For many, his words highlight an uncomfortable truth: until the world values African lives equally, the genocide-like slaughter of Christians in Nigeria risks being normalized.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.