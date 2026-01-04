“The Kingmaker vs. The Governor: Rivers State and the Paradox of Permanent Power”

Rivers State politics has once again provided a masterclass in the art of power and influence. On Saturday, Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike made headlines not merely for a routine visit to Okrika Local Government Area, but for what amounted to a full-throated demonstration of his enduring grip on the state’s political machinery. In a blunt and pointed address to supporters, Wike reminded everyone that in Rivers State, influence is rarely defined by who currently holds the governor’s office.

At the heart of the visit was a striking counterattack on current Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Wike’s words, laced with both wit and political acumen, directly challenged the governor’s recent remarks, famously referring to “barking dogs” mocking Fubara. In classic Wike fashion, he turned the phrase back on the governor: the very “dog” now making noise had been central to Fubara’s rise. “This dog that is barking now, was barking when people did not even know who the person was. That same dog barked and helped make the person governor immediately,” he declared. The message was clear: political fortunes in Rivers are often dictated by those who play the unseen, strategic game—people like Wike.

This public display of authority comes amid a broader realignment in Rivers politics. The Ijaw People’s Congress, a key regional stakeholder, announced its decision to abandon Fubara and pledge loyalty to Wike. The symbolism is unmistakable. A governor once buoyed by these same forces now finds them stepping away, underscoring the fickle yet decisive nature of political alliances in Nigeria’s oil-rich south. Chairman Senator George Sekibo made the position explicit, praising Wike for past support and promising continued loyalty to him and President Bola Tinubu. This is not mere rhetoric; it signals a recalibration of political influence that could shape electoral outcomes well into the 2027 cycle.

Wike’s approach on Saturday was both strategic and performative. He combined sharp rebukes with reminders of his record, highlighting victories over electoral setbacks and dismissing claims that his political camp lacked grassroots support. In taking on personal critics, he juxtaposed his credentials—university-educated, law-trained, Life Bencher, CON awardee—with those who had faltered politically, thereby reinforcing his image as a statesman and strategist. “Someone who was once a senator said the Minister of the FCT is semi-illiterate. Yet that same person dropped out of university… That same man does not know how to win elections,” Wike said, leaving little room for misinterpretation.

The minister’s remarks were also a subtle warning to political aspirants relying solely on money or name recognition. He emphasized organization, loyalty, and mobilization as the true currency of political advantage in Rivers State. “Money cannot solve all problems. Whoever is assuring you that shouting about your mandate will automatically give you victory is not correct,” he told supporters, underlining the enduring principle that elections are won at the grassroots, not in boardrooms.

Perhaps most striking is how Wike framed his visit as a unifying exercise. He repeatedly stressed the erosion of “no-go areas” in Rivers politics, signaling an effort to consolidate previously divided factions under a shared political vision—the “real Hope family,” as he called it. This is more than political theatre; it is a deliberate strategy to project authority, reinforce loyalty, and shape narratives ahead of the 2027 elections. Wike’s understanding of Rivers State’s political ecology is evident: personal loyalty and networked influence matter as much, if not more, than party affiliation.

On the local level, Wike made sure to cultivate both traditional and community support. His visit to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Akete Tom, reflected respect for institutional and cultural authorities while asserting political primacy. Simultaneously, his interactions with women and local leaders reinforced his narrative of inclusive leadership, particularly highlighting his record of support for women in governance—a rare political capital in a state where patronage often skews male.

For Fubara, this development is a cautionary tale. Even as governor, he is being reminded that political capital is both earned and ephemeral. Alliances can shift, and those who were instrumental to his rise are capable of realignment. Wike’s public reaffirmation of influence demonstrates that in Nigerian politics, holding office does not automatically equate to controlling power. Influence, often invisible yet deeply entrenched, persists through strategic networks, historical loyalty, and the ability to mobilize when it matters most.

As the dust settles on Saturday’s events, one thing is clear: Rivers State remains Wike’s domain in more ways than one. The political narrative he is crafting positions him as the indispensable architect behind electoral victories, capable of swaying allegiances and recalibrating power balances. For Naija247news readers, the lesson is evident: in Rivers, the kingmakers never truly leave the throne.

Whether Fubara can navigate this political landscape, assert his independence, and consolidate his own base remains to be seen. But for now, Wike has once again reminded the state—and the nation—why he remains one of Nigeria’s most formidable political figures. In a country where political fortunes are often volatile, the former governor’s blend of performance, record, and loyalty cultivation underscores an essential truth: in Nigerian politics, it is not only the office you hold, but the networks you command that define your lasting power.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.