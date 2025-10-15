Between Honor and Hard Power: Lagbaja’s Induction and the Test of Nigeria–U.S. Relations in a MAGA World

The posthumous induction of late Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja into the prestigious International Hall of Fame of the United States Army War College (USAWC) on October 13, 2025, isn’t just a ceremonial honor; it’s a strategic signal. It serves as a litmus test for Nigeria–U.S. relations at a moment when Africa faces profound political upheaval, and U.S. foreign policy, particularly under the returning MAGA banner, has become ruthlessly transactional.

For Nigeria, Lagbaja’s induction represents the culmination of a career marked by discipline, professionalism, and an unshakeable commitment to national and regional security. The Washington, D.C., ceremony—attended by top Nigerian military officials and Lagbaja’s family—stands as a fitting tribute to one of the country’s finest military leaders. Yet, beyond this deserved recognition, the honor carries significant geopolitical weight. It arrives precisely as many African nations grapple with rising militocracy, a new phase of elite control where power oscillates dangerously among entrenched political and military classes, often in partnership with non-Western foreign powers.

Recent events in places like Madagascar underscore the fragile state of democracy. The impeachment and subsequent flight of President Andry Rajoelina after weeks of Gen Z-led protests highlight how military action can swiftly and dramatically reshape political landscapes. Across the Sahel, countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have witnessed a cascade of military coups that directly challenge the post-Cold War optimism about African democratization. In this turbulent context, the U.S. honoring Nigeria’s military leadership sends a dual message: it recognizes competence while offering subtle reassurance to African armies that professional, Western-aligned military institutions remain valued partners.

The American Contradiction: Honor Versus Hard Power

However, the MAGA-driven “America First” policy casts a palpable shadow over this narrative of partnership. Donald Trump’s approach to foreign affairs—characterized by visa restrictions, refugee deportations, and tariff impositions—has severely complicated Washington’s relationship with Africa. Nigerian refugees and migrants, among others, have faced harsh deportation measures despite fleeing the very violence and instability that regional conflicts and governance failures have exacerbated.

The irony is stark and unavoidable: America celebrates African military heroes in one hand while simultaneously enforcing policies in the other that many Nigerians perceive as punitive, exclusionary, or outright racist.

For the Tinubu administration, this dichotomy presents a delicate and unavoidable challenge. Nigeria must maintain strategic ties with the U.S., particularly in crucial areas like intelligence-sharing and counterterrorism. At the same time, it must navigate the deep frustrations over MAGA-era policies that negatively impact trade, visas, and migration. Tinubu’s diplomacy has largely favored a quiet, strategic balancing act, seeking to preserve American engagement while watching the deepening influence of China and Russia on the continent.

Chinese investment and ambitious development programs continue to fill infrastructural gaps, securing loyalty through economic dependency. Meanwhile, Russia’s security footprint—particularly through Wagner-linked forces in the Sahel—expands rapidly alongside successful local coups. The Nigerian government must tread carefully, preserving its long-standing U.S. partnerships while remaining acutely mindful of the increasingly attractive and available alternative alliances.

A Symbolic Bridge in a Multipolar World

The induction of Lagbaja thus becomes more than just a ceremony; it is a symbolic bridge. It communicates to Abuja that, despite political friction and restrictive domestic policies, the United States fundamentally values Nigeria’s military professionalism and its strategic position. The award is an implicit acknowledgment that Africa’s military institutions, when disciplined and accountable, are indispensable partners in global security.

Yet, Washington’s concurrent enforcement of visa bans and refugee deportations sends devastatingly mixed signals to Nigeria and the wider African audience. The moral question remains central: how can the United States commend African heroism abroad while punishing ordinary Africans seeking refuge from the very crises the U.S. claims to help stabilize?

The continental challenges are manifold. For Nigeria, a strong, professional military is its most vital strategic asset, both internally and regionally. It serves as the primary counterbalance to instability, checks potential refugee flows toward Europe and the U.S., and maintains the partnerships critical to continental peacekeeping efforts. This disciplined force stands in contrast to the disruptive military interventions seen elsewhere in the Sahel.

Tinubu’s Balancing Act and the BRICS Temptation

China and Russia further intensify the competitive environment. Beijing’s development-driven diplomacy secures economic entanglements, while Moscow offers militarized solutions to governance vacuums with fewer moral preconditions. Both powers present compelling alternatives to traditional Western influence, which is increasingly constrained by internal policy choices like the MAGA-driven visa bans and tariff pressures.

Nigeria’s strategic positioning therefore requires unprecedented dexterity. It must balance multiple powerful external pressures while steadfastly safeguarding its national interests. Lagbaja’s recognition is an implicit, high-level reminder to the world that Nigeria remains a central, pivotal player—a fact Washington cannot ignore, regardless of its policy shifts.

Tinubu’s diplomacy is now under sharp scrutiny. The administration must navigate the complexity of honoring decades-long U.S. security partnerships while directly confronting the tangible consequences of MAGA foreign policy: curtailed visas, summary deportations, and trade uncertainties. Failure to secure better terms risks pushing Nigeria toward alternative partners, particularly within the BRICS context, where material gains might be more immediate and political demands less moralistic. Conversely, any rapid pivot away from Washington carries its own major strategic risks, including diminished access to critical intelligence cooperation, elite military training, and global legitimacy in international security affairs.

Conclusion: Consistency and Moral Clarity

The induction of Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja is, therefore, both a high honor and a pointed caution. It signals a functional pathway for continued U.S.–Nigeria collaboration, while highlighting the inherent fragility of Africa–Western relations in a rapidly changing, multipolar world. Africa’s rising militocracy, the strategic shadow of Russian and Chinese influence, and the U.S.’s internal policy contradictions form a deeply complex backdrop for this celebration of military excellence.

For Nigeria, the urgent task is to translate this symbolic recognition into practical diplomatic leverage, ensuring that future engagement with the United States strengthens democratic resilience, regional stability, and economic opportunity—without ever sacrificing its sovereignty or its moral authority.

In conclusion, Lagbaja’s posthumous honor stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of professional military leadership in Africa. It is a moment for Washington to reflect, recalibrate, and recognize the complex interplay of diplomacy, security, and global politics. If America’s policies are to truly reflect the values it so publicly celebrates, it must reconcile its praise for African heroes with its respectful treatment of African citizens seeking stability. Between honor and hard power, Lagbaja’s induction offers a crucial challenge: that enduring partnerships demand consistency, moral clarity, and shared respect.

