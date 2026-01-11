Betjara Launches ₦2,000 AFCON Freebet to Excite Football Fans

0
123
Updated: Jan 11, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Sponsored Post
By Sponsored Post

As Africa’s biggest football tournament captures global attention, Betjara has unveiled an enticing AFCON ₦2,000 Freebet promotion, giving football fans extra reasons to enjoy every moment of the competition.

BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus
BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus

The promotion rewards users during the Africa Cup of Nations, offering bonus betting credit that can be used on selected AFCON matches and markets, highlighting Betjara’s commitment to boosting fan engagement during major sporting events.

With AFCON showcasing the finest of African football talent, the ₦2,000 freebet adds extra excitement, allowing users to explore more match opportunities throughout the tournament.

Betjara also emphasizes responsible gaming, encouraging fans to enjoy the promotion for entertainment while making the most of tournament-themed rewards.

The AFCON ₦2,000 Freebet reinforces Betjara’s dedication to celebrating African football and delivering rewarding experiences to users on the continent’s biggest sporting stage.

To enjoy this offer and more, visit betjara.ngAttachment.tiff today!

Sponsored Post

Sponsored Post

Our Content Partners At Naija247news Media Group LLC, our content partners include a valued network of advertisers, sponsors, and supporters who collaborate with us to amplify their visibility across Nigeria’s most trusted business and financial media platform. Each year, our partners engage with us by promoting their products, services, and brand campaigns through sponsored content and display advertising. As part of this partnership, we are committed to helping distribute their: • Press releases • Business updates • Product or service launches • Event announcements • Personnel news and profiles Some of these published materials may be promotional or paid-for features. Our editorial team ensures that all partner content maintains a standard of quality, relevance, and compliance with our publishing guidelines. This partnership model enables brands and institutions to connect directly with our influential audience of business leaders, policy influencers, investors, and professionals across Nigeria and beyond. Interested in becoming a content partner? Please reach out via: 📧 editor@naija247news.com 📞 +234 903 479 6277 🌐 www.naija247news.com

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR