Benue Under Siege Again as Gunmen Kill Ex-Army Officer, Councillor, Others in Otukpo Attacks

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Fresh violence has erupted in parts of Benue State following a series of deadly attacks in Otukpo Local Government Area that left at least six people dead within three days, heightening fears over renewed insecurity in the agrarian state.

Naija247News reports that the killings, allegedly carried out by suspected armed herders, occurred between Sunday and the early hours of Tuesday across several communities in Otukpo LGA. Among the victims were a retired Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army and a former councillor, alongside four other residents.

Naija247News gathered that the retired military officer was killed in Asa 2 area of Otukpo, while two other persons were shot along the Otobi–Akpam Road on Sunday. In a related incident, the attackers reportedly abducted a woman and a child during another raid in the area, raising concerns about rising cases of kidnapping.

The violence escalated in the early hours of Tuesday, January 13, when gunmen struck Otobi-Akpa community around 1:30am, killing five persons in a coordinated attack. Victims of the assault were identified as Ochi Ugbabe, a former councillor and 2019 House of Assembly candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Achibi Onah, Eje Eba and Sunday Iruja, while another victim was yet to be identified at the time of reporting.

Locals told Naija247News that the attackers had earlier attempted to kidnap residents on Sunday night at Ekwu-Ora Odaba but were repelled by community volunteer guards. Following that incident, youths and vigilantes reportedly maintained night patrols until midnight before withdrawing, a window the attackers allegedly exploited to launch the deadly raid.

A community leader, Mr. John Anyebe, confirmed that the assailants accessed the community through the railway station bridge linking the Ijami axis of Otobi. He said the gunmen opened fire on residents near a transformer junction, looted nearby shops for food and valuables, and fled into the forest before security forces arrived.

Reacting to the attacks, the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Mr. Maxwell Ogri, described the assailants as bandits masquerading as herders, alleging that criminal elements from the North-East and parts of the Middle Belt were responsible for the killings and kidnappings experienced after the festive period.

Naija247News understands that the lawmaker representing Otukpo/Akpa constituency at the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Kennedy Angbo, condemned the attacks, recalling a separate Sunday incident in which passengers on a Benue Links bus were shot.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that investigations were ongoing and security operatives had been deployed to prevent further attacks. Residents say the latest killings have revived painful memories of a similar assault in April 2025, when 13 people were killed in the same Otobi-Akpa community.