Benue Targets Rural Revival as Alia Tables ₦605.5bn 2026 Budget Before Assembly

Governor Hyacinth Alia has presented a ₦605.5 billion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the Benue State House of Assembly, outlining an ambitious spending additionally focused on rural transformation, inclusive growth and economic stability across the state.

Naija247News gathered that the proposed 2026 budget represents a 10 per cent increase over the 2025 appropriation, reflecting the administration’s resolve to scale up development efforts amid rising governance and infrastructure demands. While presenting the estimates, Governor Alia explained that the budget theme was deliberately crafted to address years of neglect suffered by rural communities, which he described as the backbone of Benue’s food production and cultural identity.

According to details made available to lawmakers, ₦281.09 billion was allocated to recurrent expenditure, accounting for 46.4 per cent of the total budget size. Naija247News understands that the recurrent component reflects a 21.69 per cent increase over the revised 2025 figure, driven largely by the need to accommodate the new minimum wage, salaries of civil servants and other overhead and administrative costs essential for smooth governance.

On the capital side, the governor proposed ₦342.42 billion to fund development projects targeted at sustaining economic gains and stimulating productivity, particularly in rural areas. The capital allocation represents a modest adjustment from previous spending levels but places strong emphasis on infrastructure, livelihood support, agriculture-related initiatives and long-term development programmes expected to unlock grassroots economic potential.

Governor Alia described the budget presentation as a statement of responsibility and optimism, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to meeting the aspirations of Benue people. He noted that strategic investments in rural infrastructure and human capital would not only strengthen food security but also create employment opportunities and improve living standards across communities.

Naija247News reports that the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Alfred Emberga, commended the governor for presenting what he described as the third budget of the administration in line with constitutional requirements. Emberga said the proposal reflected a clear vision geared towards improving the welfare of citizens and repositioning the state for sustainable development.

The speaker assured the executive of the legislature’s readiness to give the budget prompt and thorough consideration. He urged ministries, departments and agencies to cooperate fully with relevant standing committees during the budget defence process to ensure the timely passage of a transparent, people-focused and implementable 2026 budget.

Naija247News understands that with the proposed spending framework, the Alia administration aims to consolidate ongoing reforms, strengthen public service delivery and rebuild confidence in governance, as Benue positions itself for accelerated growth in the coming year.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.