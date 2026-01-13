Benue Pensioners Draw Battle Line, Issue 14-Day Deadline Over Unpaid Arrears

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Tension is gradually building in Benue State as retirees under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government to settle long-standing pension arrears and gratuities, warning that failure to act will result in a mass peaceful protest in Makurdi.

In a strongly worded notification letter dated January 7, 2026, and addressed to Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Benue State chapter of the union expressed deep frustration over what it described as years of neglect and hardship suffered by retired public servants. Naija247News gathered that the letter was jointly signed by the union’s Chairman, Michael Vembe, and Secretary, Saater Bur, and made available to journalists on Monday.

According to the union, the outstanding liabilities span multiple administrations and include a staggering 96 months of unpaid pensions for local government retirees and 42 months for state pensioners. While acknowledging the governor’s directive approving the payment of five months’ arrears to pensioners, the union lamented that only state pensioners have benefited so far, leaving their local government counterparts completely excluded.

“Our demand is simple and just,” the union stated. “Local government pensioners must immediately receive their five months’ arrears as directed by His Excellency. Anything short of this amounts to discrimination and continued suffering.”

Naija247News understands that beyond arrears, the pensioners are also demanding the full harmonisation of pensions in Benue State in line with the Federal Government’s directive and the Minimum Wage Act 2024, which sets a minimum pension benchmark of ₦32,000.

The union painted a grim picture of the current situation, revealing that some retirees receive as little as ₦2,000 monthly, while retired permanent secretaries reportedly earn about ₦7,000. This, they argued, stands in sharp contrast to recently retired officials who reportedly take home pensions exceeding ₦300,000 per month.

Referencing Circular Ref NUP/NHQ/08B/VOL.V dated October 22, 2024, the union insisted that pension harmonisation is not optional but a binding policy, especially as the Benue State Government has already implemented a ₦70,000 minimum wage for serving civil servants.

Naija247News gathered that the union has fixed January 21, 2026, as the deadline for compliance. If their demands remain unmet, pensioners from all 23 local government areas have vowed to converge on Makurdi for a two-day peaceful protest.

The looming ultimatum places renewed pressure on the Alia administration, as pensioners warn that patience has worn thin and survival has become increasingly difficult amid rising living costs.