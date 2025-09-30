Menu
Politics & Governance

Benue Assembly Adopts New Legislative Calendar

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Benue State House of Assembly has adopted a new calendar for the 2025-2026 legislative year, outlining a schedule of 187 sitting days spread across three sessions. This move aims to ensure the House functions effectively and efficiently.

Legislative Schedule

The adopted calendar includes the following sessions:

– *First Session:* July 8 to October 8, 2025

– *Second Session:* October 28, 2025, to February 9, 2026

– *Third Session:* March 3 to May 18, 2026

Key Discussions

During the plenary session, the House discussed several key bills and reports, including a bill seeking to establish a unique identity and symbol of pride for the people of Benue State, which scaled second reading. Other notable discussions included a motion on recognizing and rewarding academic excellence and a report on alleged land encroachment.

Implementation and Oversight

The Benue State House of Assembly has emphasized its commitment to effective implementation and oversight of its legislative agenda. The House aims to ensure that its decisions and policies translate into tangible benefits for the people of Benue State, and its oversight functions will be geared towards holding the executive accountable for its actions.

The adoption of the new legislative calendar marks a significant step towards ensuring the Benue State House of Assembly functions effectively and efficiently. As the House embarks on its new schedule, Nigerians will be watching to see how they implement their plans and deliver on their promises to the people of Benue State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

