Benin Palace Denies Role in Assault on Filmmaker Don Pedro Obaseki

Benin, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – The Benin Traditional Council on Wednesday distanced itself from the alleged assault on Nigerian filmmaker Don Pedro Obaseki by suspected thugs in Benin.

In a statement signed by the Council’s Secretary, Mr. Frank Irabor, the palace clarified that it did not authorise any acts of humiliation against the movie producer.

Obaseki, who is a cousin of former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, was reportedly beaten, stripped, and dragged to the Oba’s palace on Sunday by youths claiming he had disrespected the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

“The Benin Traditional Council wishes to inform the general public that the unfortunate incident in which Pedro Obaseki was manhandled was not authorised by the Oba of Benin. It cannot be authorised because it is not in the character of our revered monarch to do so. The Oba of Benin is a peace-loving father to all,” the statement read.

The council also called on Benin youths to remain law-abiding, refrain from taking laws into their own hands, and allow appropriate security agencies to handle disputes.

Social media users were urged to verify information before sharing online.

The announcement concluded with a New Year message from the monarch: “Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, wishes you all a happy new year.”

