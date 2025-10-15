Ben Murray-Bruce Defects to APC, Hails Tinubu’s Economic Reforms and ‘Courage to Fix Nigeria’

October 15, 2025

Former senator and media mogul, Ben Murray-Bruce, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), praising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as bold, reform-driven leadership aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s economy.

In a statement shared via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, the founder of Silverbird Group and former Bayelsa East senator said his defection was motivated by “national interest” rather than political ambition.

“I have known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 1998. I know the man’s mind, his courage, and his conviction. He is not driven by applause — he is driven by results. And today, I can boldly say to you that he is on the right track,” Murray-Bruce wrote.

According to him, President Tinubu is the first Nigerian leader in recent history with a clear understanding of finance and macroeconomic structure.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, we have a President who truly understands finance, who sees the economy not as a political slogan, but as a living organism that must be disciplined, deregulated, and allowed to breathe,” he said.

Declaring his formal entry into the ruling party, Murray-Bruce added:

“That is why today, I am joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), not for politics, but for progress. Because I believe that Bola Tinubu’s leadership, guided by courage and intellect, will deliver the Nigeria we have all dreamed of.”

The former lawmaker expressed optimism that under Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria would experience long-term economic transformation and a revival of global investor confidence.

“The painful reforms we face today are the very foundation of tomorrow’s prosperity. We are moving into a free-market economy that rewards hard work and innovation instead of dependency and distortion,” he wrote.

Murray-Bruce commended the Federal Government’s ongoing fiscal and structural reforms — including the deregulation of the petroleum sector, foreign exchange unification, and restructuring of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — which, he said, were restoring transparency and confidence in the economy.

He also lauded President Tinubu’s infrastructure drive, noting visible progress in road, port, airport, and housing projects across the country.

“I know it is still a difficult season for many families. But as history teaches, reform is never painless. Yet, it is in these moments of sacrifice that nations are reborn,” he stated.

Murray-Bruce’s defection comes amid growing reports of realignments in the South-South, with Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri also speculated to be in talks to join the APC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.