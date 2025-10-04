Ben Kalu to Tinubu: Prevent demolition of Igbo houses in Lagos — our hearts bleeding

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in the ongoing demolition of buildings owned by Igbo traders at the Trade Fair complex in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The demolition exercise, which affected several plazas within the complex, was carried out by officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority.

Kalu, who spoke on Friday during the commissioning of development projects in Aba, Abia State, expressed deep concern over the plight of affected traders. He appealed to President Tinubu to prevail on Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to offer an opportunity for the regularisation of property documents rather than resorting to demolition.

“Mr President, the destruction and demolition of the houses and offices of our brothers in Lagos makes our hearts bleed,” Kalu stated.

“For some of them who have not gotten the right documents, my plea to you is to appeal to the governor of Lagos State to keep accommodating our brothers and allow them to rectify their documents instead of destruction.”

He added that the ongoing demolitions were inflicting severe economic and emotional hardship on the Igbo community during already difficult times.

“It bleeds our hearts that houses are being destroyed in these hard times. But I know that Mr President, who cares for the Igbo, who made the Igbo one of the first commissioners of finance in his administration, will listen to the yearning of Igbo,” he said.

The controversy escalated earlier in the week when Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), visited the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) market alongside Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) and Victor Umeh (Anambra Central). Obi decried the demolition, claiming that the affected plazas had valid government approvals.

However, Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olumide Oluyinka, refuted Obi’s claims, stating that the buildings lacked proper documentation and posed safety risks.

Commends Tinubu on State Allocations, Seeks Seaport for South-East

In the same event, Kalu lauded President Tinubu for increasing federal allocations to states following the removal of petrol subsidy. He noted that the decision to decentralise the funds to state governments was commendable and beneficial to grassroots development.

“I want us to be very vocal in praising the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on how he has made resources available to the states when he removed the oil subsidy,” Kalu said.

“He did not keep that money in Abuja; he sent it to the states. It is my challenge to the commissioner for information and all the media houses in Abia State to give credit to whom credit is due.”

Kalu also reiterated his call for the establishment of a seaport in the South-East to support trade and improve economic development in the region.

“The South-East deserves its own seaport. It will not only boost commerce but also reduce the burden on existing ports and promote national integration,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.