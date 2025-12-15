Bello Turji Denies Receiving N30m, Vehicles in Zamfara Peace Talks

GUSAU, Dec. 13, 2025 (Naija247news) – Notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has denied allegations that he received cash payments or vehicles during past peace negotiations with the Zamfara State Government, dismissing claims that he benefited financially from the talks.

In a video currently circulating widely on social media, the wanted bandit rejected assertions that he was paid millions of naira during dialogue sessions with the state government, insisting that his actions were not driven by personal enrichment.

Turji was reacting to allegations made by Musa Kamarawa, a former peace mediator appointed by the Sokoto and Zamfara state governments to facilitate negotiations with armed groups in the North-West.

Kamarawa had alleged that Turji received N30 million during several meetings held at the Government House in Gusau with the then Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, now Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence. According to the claims, vehicles were also allegedly shared during the peace engagements.

In the viral video, Turji flatly denied the accusation.

“By Allah, since I was born, I have never possessed even N5 million. What I am doing is not for personal gain. We were never given the N30 million you are talking about,” he said.

The bandit leader accused Kamarawa of betraying the trust established during the peace process, describing his claims as false and deliberately misleading.

“When the Zamfara State government appointed you, we agreed on peace. But what you are saying now is full of lies and deceit. I did not even receive N3 million,” Turji added.

He also attempted to distance himself from political influence, insisting that neither politicians nor interest groups were backing his activities.

“We are not politicians, and we are not tools of politicians. There is no human being backing us,” he claimed.

The latest denial comes amid renewed scrutiny of past peace deals with armed groups in Zamfara and the wider North-West, as authorities continue to face criticism over negotiations that critics say may have emboldened criminal networks.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.