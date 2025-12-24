Belgium Intervenes in ICJ Case on Genocide Convention in Gaza Strip

Belgium has formally intervened in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel), the Court announced on its official X account on Tuesday.

Invoking Article 63 of the ICJ Statute, Belgium, a party to the 1948 Genocide Convention, can participate in cases where the interpretation of a convention it has ratified is at issue, even if it is not a direct party. Any judgment issued will be binding on Belgium.

The intervention focuses on the interpretation of Articles I to VI of the Convention, particularly Article II, which defines the specific intent (dolus specialis) required for genocide. South Africa and Israel have been invited to submit written observations on Belgium’s declaration in line with Article 83 of the Rules of Court.

South Africa filed its application against Israel on December 29, 2023, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention regarding Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Court issued provisional measures on January 26, 2024, and indicated additional measures in March and May 2024.

Several other States, including Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, Türkiye, Chile, the Maldives, Bolivia, Ireland, Cuba, Belize, Brazil, and Comoros, have also intervened or requested to intervene.

The ICJ, established in 1945 and based at the Peace Palace in The Hague, is the UN’s principal judicial organ, composed of 15 judges elected for nine-year terms, and settles legal disputes between States while providing advisory opinions on international legal matters.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.