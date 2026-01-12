Behind The Scenes tops 2025 Nollywood box office with ₦1.32bn haul

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 10, 2026 (Naija247news) — Behind The Scenes, a Nollywood drama produced by star actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, has emerged as the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2025, earning an impressive ₦1.32 billion at the box office.

The ranking, compiled by FilmOne Entertainment and released via its official Instagram page, highlights a landmark year for Nigeria’s film industry, marked by strong audience turnout and diverse storytelling.

Comedy drama Gingerr secured second place after grossing ₦522 million nationwide, while family comedy Oversabi Aunty followed closely in third position with ₦480 million in ticket sales.

Epic fantasy drama Ori: The Rebirth ranked fourth with ₦419 million, reflecting sustained interest in culturally inspired narratives. Romantic drama Reel Love placed fifth after pulling in ₦356 million at the box office.

Historical epic Iyálọ́dé claimed the sixth spot with earnings of ₦306 million, while period drama rooted in Yoruba folklore, Labake Olododo, ranked seventh after grossing ₦264 million.

Comedy fantasy Owambe Thieves occupied the eighth position with ₦205 million, while socially themed drama The Herd came ninth with ₦193 million.

Completing the top 10 is historical drama Abanisetẹ: The Ancestor, which earned ₦164 million, underscoring continued audience appetite for culturally grounded storytelling.

Reacting to the milestone, FilmOne Entertainment said 2025 was a defining year for Nollywood.

“2025 was a big year for Nollywood. We experienced truly authentic stories told by some of the best talents and industry professionals — stories our audiences enjoyed and connected with. Naija to the world truly!” the company stated.

The strong box office performance of local films further cements Nollywood’s growing commercial strength and its expanding global influence.