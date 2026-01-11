BEA Scholarship: Onoh Defends Tinubu Administration Against Atiku’s Allegations

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — Former Southeast Spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Denge Josef Onoh, has refuted claims by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the handling of the federal BEA scholarship scheme, insisting that the allegations misrepresent government actions and intentions.

Onoh described Atiku’s narrative as an attempt to portray the administration as neglectful, stressing that the policy shift was a responsible, economically driven reform aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s domestic educational system.

“It wasn’t outright abandonment but a pragmatic reform to prioritise local institutions amid fiscal constraints inherited from previous administrations, including Atiku’s era,” Onoh said, outlining a point-by-point rebuttal.

According to Onoh, the Federal Ministry of Education officially announced the discontinuation of foreign-funded BEA scholarships in May 2025 following a comprehensive review. The decision, he emphasized, was communicated publicly through ministerial statements and included guidance for parents and students, ensuring transparency.

On claims that 1,600 students were “stranded,” Onoh countered that all valid scholars enrolled before 2024 had received payments in line with government obligations. Any 2025 payment delays, he added, are linked to temporary fiscal challenges, which are being actively addressed.

Onoh also highlighted that the government remains committed to supporting current scholars until graduation, covering costs such as return travel for those transferring back to Nigerian institutions.

Addressing stipend reductions, he noted that payments were adjusted in 2024 due to naira devaluation—from $500 to $220 per month—while partial payments for previous years had been made to mitigate financial strain. “This is a practical adjustment, not neglect,” Onoh said.

The former presidential aide emphasized that the tragic death of a student in Morocco in November 2025, contrary to Atiku’s claims, cannot be solely attributed to stipend delays. He reaffirmed that all valid BEA scholars were paid up to 2024 and that the government continues to address outstanding financial matters.

“Atiku’s statements are a political ploy ahead of 2027. The BEA program has faced funding constraints under past governments too. President Tinubu’s focus on local capacity building is designed to create sustainable opportunities for thousands more Nigerians, rather than subsidizing a few abroad,” Onoh said.

He urged Atiku to engage constructively in dialogue rather than spreading misinformation, noting that the administration remains committed to education as a core pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda.