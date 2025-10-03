Bayo Ogunlesi: Nigeria now exciting place to invest

Bayo Ogunlesi, the Chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has announced that his company plans to increase its investments in Nigeria, highlighting the country as a prime destination for international investments. Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Ogunlesi described Nigeria as an “exciting place to invest in,” citing the country’s recent transformations as key drivers of this decision.

Naija247news gathered that Ogunlesi emphasized the significant strides Nigeria has made in the past two years, including the removal of fuel subsidies, tax reforms, and the operationalization of a new refinery that is already exporting aviation fuel. According to Naija247news, Ogunlesi also praised the unification of road ownership systems, noting that these developments present a strong foundation for attracting foreign capital.

“We’re making investments in Nigeria. We explored additional opportunities. I’m not going to tell you what they are. Just wait, watch this space, you will see them,” Ogunlesi said. Naija247news understands that GIP is particularly interested in expanding its footprint in the energy and aviation sectors, where the company already has an established presence. Ogunlesi stated that Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves make it an attractive market for further investments in LNG plants, similar to the company’s ongoing projects in Texas and Australia.

Naija247news reports that Ogunlesi also expressed interest in expanding into Nigeria’s aviation sector, revealing that his company currently operates ports in Cotonou and Lome but lacks a presence in Nigeria. He shared his conversation with President Tinubu, in which he admitted to this gap and requested forgiveness. The president, he said, was receptive and encouraged the investment in Nigerian ports.

In addition to energy and aviation, Ogunlesi revealed that GIP plans to explore renewable energy investments in Nigeria. “So, lots of investment opportunities in Nigeria. You just have to be serious about making the right moves,” he noted.

Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital, also spoke on the topic, acknowledging the positive impact of President Tinubu’s policies on Nigeria’s investment climate. Naija247news reports that Belo-Osagie emphasized that when Nigerians, both domestically and in the diaspora, invest in their country, it sends a powerful message to the international community about Nigeria’s potential for growth.

“We thank President Tinubu for his policies. They have made Nigeria investable,” Belo-Osagie added. He assured the president and the nation that local investors would contribute to the country’s economic development, ultimately helping Nigeria achieve its growth objectives.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.