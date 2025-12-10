Bayelsa Spends N401m on Foreign Medical Trips in 2025, Allocates Only N5.5m to State Teaching Hospital

A Naija247news review of Bayelsa State’s 2025 third-quarter budget performance report has revealed a widening disparity between spending on overseas medical trips and funding for the state’s primary tertiary health institution.

Between January and September 2025, the state government spent N401 million on international medical expenses. Within the same period, just N5.5 million was released as capital expenditure for the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH)—the only state-owned teaching hospital serving millions across the Niger Delta.

The figures highlight a deepening pattern in Bayelsa’s public finance priorities, raising questions about the state’s commitment to strengthening its healthcare infrastructure.

Recurring Pattern of Prioritising Overseas Treatment

This is not the first time the state has been criticised for such spending. A previous review of Bayelsa’s 2024 spending showed that the government expended N306 million on foreign medical bills between January and September of that year, compared with just N71 million allocated for capital projects at NDUTH.

The state had originally earmarked N780 million for NDUTH capital expenditure in the 2024 fiscal year—yet less than 10 percent of that amount was eventually released.

In 2023, the state reportedly spent N872.8 million on medical trips abroad, cementing a multi-year pattern that observers say undermines local healthcare development.

Calls for Fiscal Prudence Grow Louder

The new data has revived long-standing concerns about the state’s fiscal discipline and transparency in public health spending. Civil society groups and health-sector advocates have repeatedly argued that the government’s preference for foreign healthcare not only drains public resources but also discourages domestic investment in hospitals and medical training.

Analysts say the recurring trend suggests an entrenched culture of medical tourism among political elites—despite public pronouncements promising reforms.

National Push to Restrict Foreign Medical Trips

At the federal level, similar concerns spurred lawmakers to introduce a bill aimed at curbing medical tourism by public officials. In February 2022, the House of Representatives passed for second reading a proposal seeking to amend the National Health Act 2014.

The amendment proposes:

A N500 million fine

or a seven-year jail term

or both, for any public official who uses public funds to seek medical treatment abroad without meeting the strict conditions outlined in the Act.

Lawmakers backing the bill argued that the move would force leaders to prioritise investment in Nigeria’s failing health sector.

Local Hospitals Continue to Suffer

Despite the massive sums spent on foreign medical trips, NDUTH continues to grapple with:

Outdated equipment

Inadequate staffing

Limited diagnostic capacity

Insufficient capital improvements

Health experts warn that underfunding local hospitals fuels a cycle of decline: poor facilities push officials to seek treatment abroad, and public funds continue flowing out of the country instead of into sustainable health improvements.

Accountability Questions Remain

With Bayelsa’s 2025 spending already surpassing last year’s foreign medical expenses, stakeholders are renewing calls for transparency, legislative oversight and a genuine shift toward strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

As the state approaches the final quarter of the year, many observers are asking a familiar question:

Why do public hospitals continue to receive crumbs while billions are spent treating a handful of political elites abroad?

The government has yet to publicly address the growing criticism or explain the disparities in health-sector funding.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.