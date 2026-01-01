Bauchi Sweet Potato Prices Plunge Amid Market Glut, Farmers Seek Government Intervention

Bauchi, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Prices of sweet potatoes in Bauchi have tumbled sharply amid an oversupply in local markets, leaving farmers and traders counting losses while consumers enjoy cheaper food.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Wunti Market in Bauchi metropolis revealed that a medium-size bag of sweet potatoes now sells for N5,000, down from N15,000, while a basket goes for N500 instead of the previous N2,000.

Traders attributed the crash to a combination of abundant harvests and declining demand. Malam Baba Ahmed, a grocer in Wuntin Dada, said, “Although sweet potato farmers recorded a bumper harvest this season, patronage is low because prices of other food items like rice, maize, and beans have dropped. The market condition is discouraging, and we have to devise means to make ends meet.”

Audu Bala, another trader at Wunti Market, noted that consumers now prefer staples due to their lower prices, affecting sweet potato sales. Musa Garba, a local farmer, lamented that while consumers benefit from lower prices, producers struggle to recover production costs, calling for government support and pragmatic interventions.

Agronomist David Markkus attributed the price drop to improved supply chains and seasonal factors, emphasizing that sustained support for farmers is essential to maintain long-term food security and economic balance.

As the harvest season peaks, the sweet potato market highlights the urgent need for structured agricultural financing, access to subsidized inputs, and price regulation mechanisms to protect both farmers and consumers.

Yetunde Kolawale

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.