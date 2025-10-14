Bauchi senator jumps ship, dumps PDP for APC

14, October 2025/Naija 247news

In a stunning move, Senator Kaila Dahuwa Samaila, representing Bauchi North, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This development has sent shockwaves through the nation’s political landscape.

PDP’s Internal Crisis Cites Defection

Senator Samaila, in a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, cited the PDP’s internal crisis as the reason for his defection. He stated that the party’s internal challenges have gravely constrained his ability to discharge his constitutional responsibilities effectively. Samaila expressed commitment to serving the nation and his people, and believes the APC embodies good governance, unity, progress, growth, and discipline.

Tinubu’s Reforms Impress Samaila

The Senator praised President Bola Tinubu’s bold and transformative reforms, aimed at restoring economic stability and strengthening governance. He believes Tinubu’s leadership represents the decisive direction Nigeria needs to move forward. Samaila also commended Akpabio’s exemplary leadership of the 10th Senate.

APC’s Strength Increases

With Samaila’s defection, the APC now holds 74 seats in the Senate, further consolidating its grip on the upper chamber. The PDP’s strength has reduced to 27 seats, while other parties hold the remaining seats.

Implications for Bauchi Politics

Samaila’s defection is likely to have significant implications for Bauchi politics, potentially altering the dynamics of the state’s electoral landscape. As a prominent figure in the state, Samaila’s move could influence other politicians to follow suit, further strengthening the APC’s position in the state.

Senator Kaila Samaila’s defection to the APC is a significant blow to the PDP, which has been grappling with internal conflicts and defections. The APC’s gain underscores the appeal of President Tinubu’s reforms and the party’s growing strength. As the APC continues to consolidate its position, the PDP must regroup and re-strategize to regain lost ground.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.