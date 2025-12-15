Bauchi Police Reshuffle: Command Appoints Nafiu Habib as New Image Manager

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the appointment of Superintendent of Police Nafiu Habib as its new Police Public Relations Officer, marking a strategic move aimed at strengthening communication between the police and the public in the state.

Naija247news reports that the appointment was formally disclosed on Monday through a statement issued by the outgoing Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed that Habib has already assumed duty at the command headquarters in Bauchi. Wakil described his successor as a seasoned and versatile officer whose experience cuts across operational policing, administration, and strategic communication within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to Naija247news, Habib brings over 16 years of professional experience to his new role, having served in several key positions that required both field expertise and public engagement. His academic background further underscores his suitability for the position, as he holds a Master’s degree in Conflict and Security Studies from Bayero University, Kano, a qualification considered critical in managing security narratives and public perception.

Naija247news gathered that the new spokesperson also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and Security Studies from the National Open University of Nigeria. In addition, he is a graduate of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, where he completed the Cadet Inspector of Police Course 38/2009, laying the foundation for his professional policing career.

Naija247news understands that Habib has previously served as the Police Public Relations Officer at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, and later as Deputy PPRO at the Kaduna State Police Command. He also worked as the Managing Editor of the Nigeria Police Academy News Bulletin in 2021 and 2022, a role that further sharpened his media relations and editorial skills.

Beyond public relations duties, the command revealed that Habib has functioned as a resource person and lecturer to cadet officers, teaching courses on misconduct and professional ethics. These roles, the police believe, have equipped him with a deep understanding of internal discipline and external accountability.

According to Naija247news, upon assuming office, Habib pledged to strengthen police–public relations through credible communication, effective information management, and community-oriented policing strategies. He assured residents of Bauchi State of his commitment to professionalism, transparency, and timely response to public concerns in line with global best practices.

The Bauchi State Police Command has called on members of the public, media organisations, and other stakeholders to cooperate with and support the new spokesperson as he settles into his role, expressing confidence that his leadership will enhance trust and information flow across the state.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.