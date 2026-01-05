“Bashiru: Wike Not an APC Member, Has No Locus in Party Affairs”

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

APC National Secretary Defends Comments on Rivers State Governor, Fires Back at Wike

Abuja, Nigeria — The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has defended his recent remarks regarding Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s status as the party leader in Rivers State, insisting that his comments were entirely appropriate.

Clarifying the position of Governor Fubara, who recently joined the APC, Bashiru said that all members of the party, including the National Working Committee (NWC), are required to accord any sitting Governor due respect, as Governors remain the leaders of their respective state party structures.

However, Bashiru’s comments drew a sharp warning from Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who told the APC Secretary to steer clear of Rivers State politics.

Reacting to Wike’s statement, Bashiru described the Minister’s intervention as uncalled for, emphasizing that he was merely fulfilling his duty to protect the interests of the party, its members, and its structures.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister Nyesom Wike is not a member of our party (APC), so he lacks the locus to dabble into the affairs of our party,” Bashiru said.

He further warned that holding a ministerial position in an APC-led federal government does not grant Wike the authority to interfere in party matters at any level.

“As National Secretary of the APC, I am imbued with the responsibility to protect the interests of the party and all its members and structures. Hence, my comments regarding the affairs of the APC in Rivers State cannot be considered undue interference. My activities as National Secretary cannot be confined to my home state, Osun State,” Bashiru added.

Bashiru also rejected allegations by Wike suggesting that APC leaders were in Rivers State scrambling for a N600 billion fund, calling the claims “cheap blackmail” and challenging the Minister to provide evidence.

“My background and track record are of unquestionable integrity. I challenge him to prove his allegations, or we may meet in court. As for his veiled threat, let me remind Wike that he is not God and may be overplaying his political card. My faith is in God, and I will not succumb to cheap threats,” he said.

The APC Secretary also recalled his pro-democracy credentials, stating that he had confronted military rule while Wike was “nowhere in sight,” underscoring his long-standing commitment to democratic governance.

Bashiru concluded by reminding the Minister that supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not automatically confer APC membership.

“Millions of non-APC Nigerians also support the President, and Wike’s support is no different. His attempt to destabilise our party in Rivers State will not be tolerated, and he cannot bring the spirit of PDP into the APC,” he said.

The exchange highlights rising tensions between federal officials and party leaders in Rivers State as both sides assert their political influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.