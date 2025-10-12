Barron Trump Tipped for Top Role at TikTok as Platform Prepares for U.S. Takeover

As TikTok prepares to transition into American hands, a surprising name has emerged among those being considered to help shape its future — Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Jake Advent, the president’s former social media manager and a longtime digital strategist, Barron would be the perfect fit to help lead the short-form video platform as it repositions itself under U.S. ownership.

“I’m hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok’s board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using,” Advent, whom the president jokingly nicknamed ‘TikTok Jack,’ told the Daily Mail.

The Youth Factor Behind Trump’s Digital Strategy

Barron Trump, now studying at New York University’s DC campus, has reportedly been one of his father’s closest informal advisers on youth outreach and digital media.

President Trump has previously credited his son for helping him reconnect with younger voters through new media strategies and online engagement during his successful 2024 campaign.

Even First Lady Melania Trump once described Barron as being “in tune with his generation” and a key influence in shaping how her husband communicates with younger audiences.

A Family Move Back Into the White House

Following the 2025 inauguration, Barron moved back into the White House while continuing his university studies. Though he has not commented publicly on the possibility of a TikTok appointment, political analysts believe the idea signals Trump’s broader plan to integrate younger voices into key digital spaces.

The move also coincides with Trump’s executive order last month, which approved the transfer of TikTok’s U.S. operations to a consortium of American investors after negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The deal effectively ended months of uncertainty over the popular app’s future in the United States.

TikTok’s American Future

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has faced persistent scrutiny from Washington over data privacy and national security concerns. The new arrangement — which limits ByteDance’s ownership to 20% — is expected to give U.S. investors control of the company’s algorithm and operations.

Both President Trump and former President Joe Biden had previously delayed the implementation of a full ban, citing concerns about the platform’s influence among younger voters and the power it gives to U.S.-based social media giants.

Under the new deal, Vice President JD Vance confirmed that TikTok’s algorithm and content moderation systemswill now be managed by the American consortium.

“I Saved TikTok — You Owe Me Big”

In a viral TikTok post earlier this week, President Trump celebrated the deal by directly addressing young users.

“To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

“Someday, one of you will be sitting at this desk, doing a great job too.”

The post marked Trump’s return to TikTok after nearly a year-long hiatus and quickly racked up millions of views — underscoring the platform’s continuing political and cultural clout.

A Political Family’s Digital Legacy

If appointed, Barron Trump would become one of the youngest figures to take an official role in a major global tech platform — a move that could redefine both the Trump family’s digital strategy and TikTok’s future direction.

For now, the idea remains a proposal, but it highlights how deeply intertwined politics, technology, and generational influence have become in the new digital age.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.