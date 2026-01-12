Barcelona Push to Keep Marcus Rashford as Bruno Fernandes Eyes Summer Exit from Manchester United

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Barcelona, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Marcus Rashford has reportedly expressed his desire to remain at Barcelona, and the Spanish club is said to be keen to make his stay permanent when his loan deal from Manchester United expires this summer.

The 25-year-old forward, who has impressed since joining Barça, has a €30 million option-to-buy clause in his loan contract. Sources told The Athletic that negotiations are ongoing as the Catalan giants aim to secure Rashford’s services beyond the 2025-26 season. Rashford had told ESPN in October: “I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game.”

Meanwhile, attention is also turning to Bruno Fernandes, who could leave Manchester United this summer. The 31-year-old midfielder is reportedly frustrated with ongoing challenges at Old Trafford and may seek a fresh start after the 2026 World Cup, following his previous decision to remain at United last summer despite a £100 million offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. Fernandes has indicated he will not make any decisions on his future until after the global tournament.

Other transfer rumors emerging this week include:

Joao Cancelo expected to complete his medical at Barcelona after a move from Al-Hilal .

Arsenal showing interest in Georgia Stanway from Bayern Munich following her contract expiry.

Galatasaray pursuing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, potentially with Ilkay Gündogan’s support.

Manchester City eyeing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in a potential January deal.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Newcastle United scouting several defensive targets including Jacobo Ramon, Tiago Gabriel, and Joel Ordonez.

With Barcelona’s ambition to retain Rashford and United players contemplating exits, the summer transfer window promises to be one of the most significant in recent Premier League and LaLiga history.