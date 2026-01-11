Barcelona clinches Spanish Super Cup with 3-2 win over Real Madrid

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Barcelona, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — Barcelona retained the Spanish Super Cup after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, extending their record in the competition to 16 titles.

Raphinha starred for the Catalans, scoring twice, while Robert Lewandowski also found the back of the net. Despite a late red card for Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona held on to secure the win against Xabi Alonso’s side.

The victory underscores Barcelona’s dominance in Spanish football and adds another prestigious trophy to their 2026 campaign.

