Barcelona clinches Spanish Super Cup with 3-2 win over Real Madrid

Barcelona's players celebrate after winning the Spanish Super Cup final football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
Updated: Jan 11, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Emman Tochi
By Emman Tochi

Barcelona, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — Barcelona retained the Spanish Super Cup after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, extending their record in the competition to 16 titles.

Raphinha starred for the Catalans, scoring twice, while Robert Lewandowski also found the back of the net. Despite a late red card for Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona held on to secure the win against Xabi Alonso’s side.

The victory underscores Barcelona’s dominance in Spanish football and adds another prestigious trophy to their 2026 campaign.

More details on goals, assists, and post-match reactions will follow as updates become available.

