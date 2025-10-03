Barack Obama Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary with Michelle Obama

Naija247news – Washington, October 3, 2025 — Former U.S. President Barack Obama is celebrating 33 years of marriage to his wife, Michelle Obama, sharing heartfelt praise for her on social media.

The ex-president posted a photo of the couple across his platforms, captioning it:

“The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!”

The Obamas, widely regarded as one of the most influential couples of the 21st century, have two daughters: Malia and Sasha Obama. Their marriage, celebrated for its partnership, resilience, and public service, continues to inspire millions globally.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.