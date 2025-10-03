Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Barack Obama Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary with Michelle Obama

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Washington, October 3, 2025 — Former U.S. President Barack Obama is celebrating 33 years of marriage to his wife, Michelle Obama, sharing heartfelt praise for her on social media.

The ex-president posted a photo of the couple across his platforms, captioning it:

“The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!”

The Obamas, widely regarded as one of the most influential couples of the 21st century, have two daughters: Malia and Sasha Obama. Their marriage, celebrated for its partnership, resilience, and public service, continues to inspire millions globally.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Kneels to Thank Husband After Returning to National Assembly
Next article
Sultan of Sokoto Urges Nigerians to Understand True Meaning of Jihad, Counters Extremism
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sultan of Sokoto Urges Nigerians to Understand True Meaning of Jihad, Counters Extremism

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Abuja, October 2, 2025 — The Sultan...

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Kneels to Thank Husband After Returning to National Assembly

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news – Abuja, October 3, 2025 — Senator Natasha...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Confident Nnamdi Kanu Will Soon Be Freed

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news – Umuahia / Abuja, October 3, 2025 —...

Eric Chelle Names 23-Man Super Eagles Squad for Crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Against Lesotho, Benin

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news – Lagos, October 3, 2025 — Head coach...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Sultan of Sokoto Urges Nigerians to Understand True Meaning of Jihad, Counters Extremism

Top Stories 0
Naija247news – Abuja, October 2, 2025 — The Sultan...

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Kneels to Thank Husband After Returning to National Assembly

Political Analysis & Opinion 0
Naija247news – Abuja, October 3, 2025 — Senator Natasha...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Confident Nnamdi Kanu Will Soon Be Freed

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
Naija247news – Umuahia / Abuja, October 3, 2025 —...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria