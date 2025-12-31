Banks to Charge N50 Stamp Duty on Transfers Above N10,000 from January 2026, UBA Confirms

Following the implementation of the 2026 Tax Act, banks across Nigeria will begin charging a N50 stamp duty on electronic transfers of N10,000 and above starting January 1, 2026.

The levy, officially termed the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), is a one-off charge applied on any electronic receipt or transfer of money into accounts held in commercial banks or financial institutions.

In a notification sent to customers on Tuesday, United Bank for Africa (UBA) clarified that the N50 EMTL will now be referred to as stamp duty across all banks.

“Please note the following: Stamp Duty applies to transactions of N10,000 and above (or the equivalent in other currencies). Salary payments and intra-bank self-transfers are exempt from stamp duty. The sender now bears the Stamp Duty charge. Previously, this charge was deducted from the beneficiary/receiver,” the email read.

The bank emphasized its commitment to transparency and keeping customers informed about any changes affecting their banking transactions.

The N50 stamp duty is not a new concept for fintechs. On September 7, 2024, several Nigerian fintech firms had announced plans to introduce the fee on transfers of N10,000 and above, noting compliance with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) regulations. The levy applies to electronic transfers into both personal and business accounts.

With the new measure, the cost of transferring funds above N10,000 will now shift to senders, signaling a change in how electronic transactions are taxed under Nigeria’s updated fiscal framework.

Reporting by Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.