Banks’ Deposits with CBN Surge 568% to N146trn in 9 Months, Borrowings Decline 12%

Naija247news – Lagos, Nigeria – Nigerian banks sharply increased their deposits with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), rising by a staggering 568.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to N146.13 trillion in the first nine months of 2025 (9M’25) from N21.85 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024 (9M’24).

The unprecedented rise reflects the sheer scale of excess liquidity in the banking system, analysts say.

Liquidity Surge via Standing Deposit Facility (SDF)

According to data from the CBN, banks’ deposits through the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rose sharply:

Q2’25 : Up 158.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to N49.68 trillion from N19.22 trillion in Q1.

Q3’25: Further up 55.4% QoQ to N77.23 trillion.

The SDF allows banks to park surplus cash with the CBN at an interest rate of MPR minus 100 basis points, making it attractive for banks grappling with excess liquidity. The sharp rise also reflects the CBN’s move last year to a single-tier remuneration structure for the SDF.

Borrowings from CBN Decline

Conversely, banks’ borrowings from the CBN fell. Data showed that borrowings through the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) — which provides banks short-term funds at MPR plus 500 basis points — dropped by 12.4% YoY to N69.37 trillion in 9M’25 from N87.09 trillion in 9M’24.

However, borrowing trends fluctuated across quarters:

Q1’25 → Q2’25 : SLF borrowings jumped 61% to N50.46 trillion from N9.38 trillion .

Q3’25: Borrowings slowed, standing at N10.67 trillion, still a 78.8% QoQ rise.

Implications for the Economy

The sharp divergence — deposits soaring while borrowings decline — signals that Nigerian banks are relying less on the apex bank for short-term liquidity. Instead, they are parking idle funds with the CBN, underscoring challenges in credit expansion and real sector financing.

Analysts caution that while the trend demonstrates banking sector liquidity, it also highlights weak loan growth and risk aversion by banks in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.