Banking Leaders to Explore Cash’s Role in Nigeria’s Digital-First Economy

LAGOS, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s banking operations leaders are set to examine the evolving role of cash in a rapidly digitising economy at the 2026 Banking Operations Conference, organisers said on Monday.

The Committee of Heads of Bank Operations (CHBO) disclosed that the annual conference, scheduled for Friday at Bankers House, Lagos, will convene key decision-makers across the banking and payments ecosystem.

Ms. Hope Okpara, CHBO Communications Executive, said the conference theme, “Re-imagining the Future of Cash in a Digital-First Economy,” will focus on how financial systems can balance the push for faster digital payments with the continued relevance of physical cash, particularly in informal sectors and underbanked communities.

“The discussions will focus on repositioning cash to coexist more efficiently, securely, and sustainably alongside digital payment channels,” Okpara said.

Mr. Abraham Aziegbe, CHBO Chairman, said the conference comes at a defining moment for the financial services industry, noting that cash remains an indispensable part of economic activity.

“This conference is about confronting operational realities head-on and charting a future where cash is smarter, more efficient, and better integrated with digital systems,” he said.

The conference will explore practical strategies to redefine cash operations, including leveraging technology for traceability and security, improving interoperability between cash and digital channels, reassessing cost and risk frameworks, and enhancing customer experience.

Mr. Tolulope Ogundipe, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, said the agenda is designed to deliver actionable outcomes that will shape industry thinking, inform policy, and support more resilient, forward-looking banking operations as digital adoption accelerates nationwide.

Details on registration and programme highlights will be communicated to invited participants ahead of the event.

